EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor advances project realisation and expansion of its own portfolio in the first nine months of 2026

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Miscellaneous

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor advances project realisation and expansion of its own portfolio in the first nine months of 2026



12.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Energiekontor advances project realisation and expansion of its own portfolio in the first nine months of 2026

Bremen, 12 November 2026 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, reached financial close on further projects, successfully commissioned several wind parks and continued to expand its own portfolio of wind and solar parks in the first nine months of 2026. Its extensive portfolio of projects under construction and existing building permits provide a solid foundation for further project realisation and the expansion of its own electricity generation capacity. In October 2026, the company also completed the commissioning and handover of the German wind parks sold on a turnkey basis in the previous year, with the corresponding earnings recognised in the 2026 financial year.

Important operational milestones included the commissioning of four wind parks with a combined capacity of approximately 88 megawatts and further financial closes for German wind and solar projects. In October 2026, the two wind parks Elsdorf-Frankeshoven and Elsdorf-Tollhausen, with a combined capacity of approximately 40 megawatts, were also completed as scheduled and handed over to the town of Elsdorf. This means that the commissioning and handovers generating earnings contributions in 2026 have now been completed for all three German wind parks sold on a turnkey basis in the previous year.

As of 30 September 2026, projects with a total rated capacity of approximately 609 megawatts were under construction or had reached financial close. Around 227 megawatts of this capacity are earmarked for the company's own portfolio and are expected to increase its electricity generation capacity to more than 680 megawatts once commissioned. The company also continues to have an extensive basis of building permits for further project realisation. By the time of publication, the total capacity covered by existing building permits had increased to approximately 1.3 gigawatts.

During the reporting period, Energiekontor added approximately 24 megawatts of newly commissioned wind parks to its own portfolio. As of the reporting date, the company's portfolio of wind and solar parks therefore totalled approximately 461 megawatts. The next step in its expansion is the commissioning of two solar parks in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, with a combined capacity of approximately 113 megawatts. Electricity generation from the Group’s own parks increased to around 480 gigawatt hours in the first nine months of 2026, compared with approximately 413 gigawatt hours in the same period of the previous year. This increase was driven by both the expansion of the company's own portfolio and more favourable weather conditions.

Alongside project realisation, Energiekontor continued to advance the technical and commercial optimisation of its wind and solar park operations as well as its electricity marketing activities. These efforts include intelligent control systems designed to reduce unnecessary downtime and improve energy yields. In addition, Energiekontor arranged and supported the implementation of a long-term direct electricity supply to an industrial customer from a wind park it manages on behalf of a client. Implemented jointly with its partners, this model is among the first of its kind in Germany.

In the United Kingdom, Energiekontor received updated grid connection offers in September 2026 for seven Scottish wind projects with a combined capacity of more than 350 megawatts. The proposed grid connection dates range from 2029 to 2032. The offers are currently under review. Further details on the development of the UK project business and the outlook for the 2026 financial year can be found in the quarterly statement for the first nine months of 2026, which is available on the Energiekontor AG website at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports .

“The successful commissioning and scheduled handovers of our German wind parks demonstrate that we continue to make good progress in delivering our projects. Our extensive portfolio of projects under construction and the expansion of our own electricity generation capacity strengthen the foundation for future earnings contributions and recurring income. For further project development in Germany, we now need clarity on the EEG and grid connection regulations. The future regulatory framework must enable investment and ensure that new wind and solar parks can be implemented on an economically viable basis. In the United Kingdom, we are looking beyond the current delays and are focusing on the further development of our project pipeline. The first updated grid connection offers represent an important step towards greater planning certainty”, says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG.

About Energiekontor AG

For more than 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 41 wind and solar parks with a total rated capacity of more than 460 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising more than 170 wind and solar park projects with a total rated capacity of around 1.6 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of approximately 2.4 billion euros. The project pipeline, which was further developed in the first half of 2026 (11.9 gigawatts including US project rights), shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is included in Deutsche Börse’s SDAX in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.

Contact

Julia Pschribülla

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126

Kathrin Mateoschus

Investor & Public Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-297

Email for investor relations matters: ir@energiekontor.com

Email for press matters: pr@energiekontor.com

Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5

28359 Bremen

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-0

Fax: +49 (0)421-3304-444

Email: info@energiekontor.de

Web: www.energiekontor.de