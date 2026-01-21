EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor and illwerke vkw continue successful cooperation and conclude purchase agreements for two German wind park projects with around 93 megawatts

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Disposal

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor and illwerke vkw continue successful cooperation and conclude purchase agreements for two German wind park projects with around 93 megawatts



21.01.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Energiekontor and illwerke vkw continue successful cooperation and conclude purchase agreements for two German wind park projects with around 93 megawatts

Bremen/Bregenz, 21 January 2026 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, and Austria's illwerke vkw AG (“illwerke vkw”) concluded contracts for the turnkey sale of two German wind parks with a total nominal power of around 93 megawatts before the start of the new year. Energiekontor thus ended the 2025 financial year with seven successful sales, as announced on 29 December 2025. With this transaction illwerke vkw is expanding its own Völkersen wind park, which Energiekontor sold to illwerke vkw in 2021, to around 104 megawatts in the future.

The purchase agreements are for the Haberloh and Heidkrug onshore wind park projects in the Verden district of Lower Saxony, Germany, with a total nominal power of around 93 megawatts. The buyer of the wind parks is illwerke vkw AG, an energy supply company based in Bregenz, Austria, which is actively pursuing its vision of a secure, affordable and renewable energy supply through numerous projects. To this end, the company is continuously expanding its own power generation capacities and, at the same time, exploiting synergies with its own pumped storage power plants. In 2021, illwerke vkw acquired the Völkersen wind park with a nominal capacity of around eleven megawatts from Energiekontor. Völkersen began operating in 2023. Since then, Energiekontor has been responsible for the technical and commercial management of the park. The additional parks now being sold are located in the immediate vicinity of the Völkersen wind park, meaning that illwerke vkw will expand this site to a total of around 104 megawatts once the two new parks are commissioned.

The Haberloh and Heidkrug wind parks will have a nominal power of approximately 79 and 14 megawatts respectively. A total of 13 Vestas V162-7.2 wind turbines are planned across the two sites. The individual turbines will have a hub height of approximately 169 metres and a rotor diameter of 162 metres. The average expected annual yield of both wind parks from the first full year of operation will be around 220 gigawatt hours – enough to supply more than 66,000 average households with renewable electricity and save around 160,000 tonnes of CO 2 per year. The projects benefit from an EEG feed-in tariff, which was awarded by the Federal Network Agency as part of the May 2025 tender.

“The conclusion of the purchase agreements for the two wind parks marks a successful operational end to the 2025 financial year, with a total of seven sales and 14 financial closes. The turnkey handover of the Haberloh and Heidkrug wind parks, which is planned for the end of 2027, will create another reliable earnings base for the coming years, in addition to our own electricity generation. We are also very pleased to be continuing our established cooperation with illwerke vkw and to be jointly developing the Völkersen wind park site – a strong sign of the quality of our projects and the trust that long-term partners have in Energiekontor,” says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG.

“By acquiring the Haberloh and Heidkrug wind parks, we are continuing to move forward on our path towards a renewable energy future. Increasing our wind energy generation capacity is a key part of our corporate strategy”, says Gerd Wegeler, member of the illwerke vkw Management Board. “We are delighted to be taking another important step forward together with Energiekontor and expanding our portfolio strategically. This successful cooperation demonstrates how valuable strong partnerships are in achieving our ambitious expansion goals: by 2040, we want to increase our electricity production from wind power and photovoltaics to 1,000 gigawatt hours.”

About Energiekontor AG

For 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 40 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of around 450 megawatts in its own portfolio. Around 200 megawatts, which are also earmarked for the Group's own portfolio, are currently under construction. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising more than 170 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of over 1.5 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.3 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the 2024 financial year (11.2 gigawatts excluding US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.

Contact

Julia Pschribülla

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126

Kathrin Mateoschus

Investor & Public Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-297

Email for investor relations matters: ir@energiekontor.com

Email for press matters: pr@energiekontor.com

Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5

28359 Bremen

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-0

Fax: +49 (0)421-3304-444

Email: info@energiekontor.de

Web: www.energiekontor.de

About illwerke vkw AG

For over 100 years, illwerke vkw AG has supplied the German and Austrian markets with flexible and renewable peak and balancing energy from Alpine hydropower, thereby enabling the further expansion of wind power and photovoltaics. The company implements a wide range of projects as part of its comprehensive activities. These include the construction of the most modern pumped storage power plants, the expansion of e-mobility, the operation of a high-performance grid infrastructure, the further development of an attractive, sustainable tourism offering, and the expansion of fibre optic networks in the region.

It is the intention of the illwerke vkw Group to further strengthen its position as an active contributor to shaping the future of energy through continued growth, diversification and the expansion of direct marketing.

Contact

Andreas Neuhauser, MBA

Head of Communications

illwerke vkw AG

Weidachstrasse 6

6900 Bregenz

Austria

Phone: +43 5574 601 72600

Mobile: +43 664 80 159 72600

Web: www.illwerkevkw.at