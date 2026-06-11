EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor commissions Holtumer Moor wind park and expands own portfolio

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor commissions Holtumer Moor wind park and expands own portfolio



11.06.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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Energiekontor commissions Holtumer Moor wind park and expands own portfolio

Bremen, 11 June 2026 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, has commissioned the Holtumer Moor wind park with a generation capacity of approximately seven megawatts and has transferred it to the Group’s own portfolio. This increases the generation capacity of the Group’s own wind and solar park portfolio to around 455 megawatts. The newly commissioned park represents a further step in the announced expansion of Energiekontor’s own portfolio, which is set to grow to more than 680 megawatts in the coming years.

At the end of May 2026, Energiekontor commissioned the Holtumer Moor wind park in the district of Verden in Lower Saxony, Germany. The project comprises a Vestas V162-7.2 wind turbine with a generation capacity of 7.2 megawatts. The plant was commissioned as planned and transferred to the company’s own portfolio following the award of an EEG contract by the German Federal Network Agency in 2024 and the financial close in autumn 2024.

The commissioning of Holtumer Moor is part of Energiekontor’s ongoing expansion of its own portfolio as planned. Later in the year, the company plans to commission two solar parks in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Germany, with a total generation capacity of around 113 megawatts, which will also be transferred to its own portfolio. Long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) are already in place with Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH for both solar parks. As a result, the company’s own portfolio is expected to grow to more than 560 megawatts in the current financial year.

In addition to the two solar park projects in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, six further wind and solar park projects with a total generation capacity of around 113 megawatts are currently under construction for Energiekontor’s own portfolio. According to current plans, these projects are scheduled to go into operation in the 2027 and 2028 financial years. Further projects for the company’s own portfolio are already under development. As further financial closes are achieved, the long-term expansion potential of the company’s own park portfolio will increase steadily.

Energiekontor has also made progress in developing its project pipeline. The company recently received approval to construct a wind park in Brandenburg, Germany, with a total generation capacity of approximately 26 megawatts. This brings the total generation capacity of Energiekontor’s permitted projects to more than one gigawatt.

"With the commissioning of Holtumer Moor, we are consistently continuing the announced expansion of our own portfolio. Together with the other projects currently under construction, we are laying the foundation for additional electricity generation revenues in the coming years. At the same time, we are continuously developing our project pipeline and working on further financial closes in order to drive the long-term growth of our own park portfolio," says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG.

About Energiekontor AG

For more than 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 40 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of around 455 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising more than 170 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of over 1.5 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.3 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the 2025 financial year (12.2 gigawatts including US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.

Contact

Julia Pschribülla

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126

Kathrin Mateoschus

Investor & Public Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-297

Email for investor relations matters: ir@energiekontor.com

Email for press matters: pr@energiekontor.com

Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5

28359 Bremen

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-0

Fax: +49 (0)421-3304-444

Email: info@energiekontor.de

Web: www.energiekontor.de