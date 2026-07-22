EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor, EHA and dm opt for long-term green electricity supply from the Kolitzheim-Herlheim solar park

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor, EHA and dm opt for long-term green electricity supply from the Kolitzheim-Herlheim solar park



22.07.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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Energiekontor, EHA and dm opt for long-term green electricity supply from the Kolitzheim-Herlheim solar park

Bremen/Karlsruhe/Hamburg, 22 July 2026 – Energiekontor AG ("Energiekontor"), one of Germany's leading developers and operators of wind and solar parks, EHA Energie-Handels-Gesellschaft mbH & Co. KG ("EHA"), a specialised energy service provider for multi-site businesses, and dm, a leading drugstore retailer and omnichannel provider of drugstore products in Germany and Europe, have entered into a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for the planned Kolitzheim-Herlheim solar park. The agreement has a term of ten years. In future, the solar park will supply renewable electricity for the operation of dm stores. At the same time, the long-term PPA marks an important milestone on the way towards the realisation of the solar park without recourse to funding under the German Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG).

Through the agreement, the three companies combine their expertise along the renewable electricity value chain. Energiekontor is responsible for the development and realisation of the solar park, EHA is responsible for the energy management structuring of the physical PPA, including balancing group management, and integrates the generated electricity volumes into dm's portfolio in a way that enables dm to use green electricity from additional renewable generation capacity to supply its stores. The long-term partnership creates planning certainty for the companies involved while also supporting the further expansion of renewable energy.

The Kolitzheim-Herlheim solar park is being developed in the municipality of Kolitzheim in the district of Schweinfurt in Bavaria, Germany, and will have an installed capacity of around eleven megawatt peak. Commissioning is scheduled for the first half of 2027. The project is currently expected to generate more than 13 gigawatt hours of electricity per year on average. The generation of solar power is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by around 9,000 tonnes annually. In addition, extensive sheep grazing is planned on the site of the solar park, combining renewable electricity generation with an additional agricultural use of the land.

For the three project partners, the conclusion of the PPA represents an important step towards the further implementation of the solar park. The long-term PPA secures the marketing of the electricity generated outside government support schemes while at the same time creating the basis for integrating the generated electricity volumes into the long-term supply of dm stores. The project demonstrates how market-based renewable generation, the energy management structuring of variable electricity volumes for a consumption portfolio and specific customer demand can be successfully brought together.

"Securing long-term supplies of green electricity from additional renewable generation capacity is a key component of our future-oriented corporate strategy. The Kolitzheim-Herlheim solar park makes a contribution to the energy transition while at the same time reducing the dependence of our dm stores on fossil fuels," emphasises Markus Trojansky, Managing Director responsible for Expansion at dm.

"Particularly in the current challenging market environment, this project demonstrates that tangible progress can be achieved with reliable partners and a clear focus on what is feasible. For dm, we are creating a long-term solution that meaningfully combines sustainability and planning certainty," comments Jan-Oliver Heidrich, Managing Director of EHA.

"The conclusion of this PPA demonstrates that high-quality solar projects in Germany can be realised economically even without government support. We are delighted to have created, together with dm and EHA, a long-term and reliable solution for the use of renewable electricity generated at the Kolitzheim-Herlheim solar park. This partnership creates planning certainty and thus provides an important basis for the successful realisation of the project," says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG.

About dm

dm is a leading drugstore retailer and omnichannel provider of drugstore products in Germany and Europe. Around 63,600 people work for dm in Germany, where the company operates more than 2,150 dm stores. Across Europe, dm employs around 93,000 people in more than 4,200 dm stores. In the Kundenmonitor 2025 consumer survey (available in German), customers once again voted dm Germany's most popular drugstore retailer. Independent studies and surveys regularly confirm the high regard in which dm's corporate culture and collaborative working environment are held. In recognition of its commitment to sustainability, dm received the German Sustainability Award in the "Consumer Goods Retail 2024" category. Further insights into dm's contribution to society are provided in its „Bericht zur Zukunftsfähigkeit“ (Future Viability Report, available in German).

About EHA

EHA Energie-Handels-Gesellschaft mbH & Co. KG is an energy service provider for multi-site businesses in Germany and Austria. EHA procures electricity and gas for its customers based on individual procurement models. Its portfolio includes the supply of green electricity through power purchase agreements (PPAs), on-site photovoltaic generation and Natural Gas supply. Additional services include metering operations, energy controlling and energy data management. Under the EHA Security brand, the company also offers security and alarm services.

EHA's customers are multi-site businesses from sectors including retail, hospitality, logistics and telecommunications.

Founded in 1998, EHA is a subsidiary of the REWE Group and also serves as its central energy service provider. The company employs around 100 people at its headquarters in Hamburg and at a further site in Cologne.

Further information is available at www.eha.net.

About Energiekontor AG

For more than 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 40 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of around 455 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising more than 170 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of over 1.5 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.3 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the 2025 financial year (12.2 gigawatts including US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.

Contact

Julia Pschribülla

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126

Kathrin Mateoschus

Investor & Public Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-297

Email for investor relations matters: ir@energiekontor.com

Email for press matters: pr@energiekontor.com

Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5

28359 Bremen

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-0

Fax: +49 (0)421-3304-444

Email: info@energiekontor.de

Web: www.energiekontor.de