EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor optimises wind parks with Smart Windfarm Controller

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor optimises wind parks with Smart Windfarm Controller



11.08.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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Energiekontor optimises wind parks with Smart Windfarm Controller

Bremen, 11 August 2026 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, is optimising the operation of its wind parks with the Smart Windfarm Controller (SWFC). In cooperation with ventodyne GmbH, a spin-off from the Technical University of Munich, the company will gradually introduce the intelligent control system to suitable wind parks following its successful deployment at the Group-owned UK wind parks Withernwick and Hyndburn. The aim is to continuously increase energy yields and the efficiency of wind park operations while further strengthening the competitiveness of future wind park projects.

The Smart Windfarm Controller connects the individual wind turbines within a wind park into an intelligently controlled overall system. Rather than operating each turbine independently, the system coordinates the operation of the turbines in a way that maximises the overall energy yield of the wind park. To achieve this, the SWFC uses a mechanism known as wake steering. Selected upwind turbines are intentionally yawed slightly away from the wind direction. This redirects the wakes they generate, allowing downstream turbines to benefit from improved wind conditions and produce more electricity.

Another key application of the SWFC system is the optimisation of turbine nacelle alignment. By analysing operational and measurement data (SCADA data), the calibration of wind vanes can be reviewed and adjusted where necessary. So-called toggle tests¹ have demonstrated that the output of individual wind turbines can be increased by adjusting the wind vane at the Group’s own wind parks. Using wake steering alongside optimised nacelle alignment can increase wind park output by up to two percent. This can improve the economic viability of existing wind parks whilst also boosting the revenue prospects of future projects.

Following its successful integration at the Group-owned UK wind park Withernwick, the SWFC system has now also been fully implemented at the UK wind park Hyndburn. All twelve wind turbines at the site have been equipped with the necessary hardware. The results achieved to date confirm the technology’s potential to further increase energy yields from existing wind parks and enhance operational efficiency. Technical and organisational preparations for implementation in additional projects are already underway. Through the gradual rollout of the system across suitable wind parks, Energiekontor expects not only operational improvements but also positive effects on the economics of future projects and on the competitiveness of its project pipeline.

The Smart Windfarm Controller is currently undergoing independent testing and validation. This involves examining the technical design of the system and its impact on wind turbine operation in real-world conditions. In this context, a measurement campaign was successfully completed at the Withernwick wind park a few weeks ago. Energiekontor expects the process to be completed by the end of the year. This will provide the company with a market-ready solution that has been tested and validated in real conditions.

"The continuous optimisation of our own wind parks is a key element of our long-term corporate strategy. The Smart Windfarm Controller enables us to operate our wind parks even more efficiently through intelligent control systems and advanced data analytics while unlocking existing yield potential in a targeted manner. Particularly at existing sites, even relatively small optimisations can make a noticeable contribution to increasing energy yields. This is why we will gradually deploy the technology wherever it can realise its full potential, thereby further improving the economic viability of our wind parks and strengthening the competitiveness of future projects," says Jonas Eismann, member of Energiekontor’s Executive Management and responsible for operations management.

1In toggle tests, the SWFC correction is repeatedly activated and deactivated over a short period of time. This enables the actual increase in yield to be measured with a relatively small margin of error during validation.

About Energiekontor AG

For more than 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 40 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of around 455 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising more than 170 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of over 1.5 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.3 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the 2025 financial year (12.2 gigawatts including US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.

Contact

Julia Pschribülla

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126

Kathrin Mateoschus

Investor & Public Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-297

Email for investor relations matters: ir@energiekontor.com

Email for press matters: pr@energiekontor.com

Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5

28359 Bremen

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-0

Fax: +49 (0)421-3304-444

Email: info@energiekontor.de

Web: www.energiekontor.de