EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor receives approval for three solar park projects in German Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania with a total generation capacity of almost 130 MWp

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Regulatory Approval

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor receives approval for three solar park projects in German Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania with a total generation capacity of almost 130 MWp



17.10.2022 / 10:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bremen, 17 October 2022 - The SDAX-listed Energiekontor AG (ISIN DE0005313506, General Standard), one of Germany's leading project developers and operators of wind and solar farms, has obtained approval for the construction of three solar parks in in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania with a total generating capacity of almost 130 MWp via a so-called Planning Deviation Procedure (Zielabweichungsverfahren). As such Energiekontor became the first project developer that successfully went through the new approval procedures adopted by the state parliament in 2021. "It is a milestone for Energiekontor and for our local partners," says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG. "We are pleased to have been the first company to successfully pass the newly established review process in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in close consultation with the local authorities. Now things are to proceed swiftly so that the solar parks can be realised as soon as possible and contribute to the energy transition. With this, we also do give the planned further expansion of our solar business at Energiekontor an additional boost.", Szabo continues.

The three solar parks will be built in Dettmannsdorf, in the district of Western Pomerania-Rügen. The neighbouring municipality, the town of Marlow, has also been involved in the planning from the start, that is since 2019, as has the local agricultural company that provides the land the parks will be built on. It is a "win-win project" for all parties involved. The solar parks are operated without public EEG compensation and provide long-term income for the municipalities, the property owners, and the agricultural company. Energiekontor has already concluded power purchase agreements (PPAs) for the solar parks with a maturity of 15 years.

The four solar parks will save around 80,000 tonnes of CO2 per year from the time of commissioning and can supply around 40,000 households with green electricity. Construction is expected to start at the beginning of 2023 and commissioning is planned for 2024. The solar parks will contribute to the income of the municipality of Dettmannsdorf with a yearly six-digit amount through municipal participation as regulated by the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG). These funds are directly available to the municipalities' budgets. In addition, the owners of the land will give part of their income to charitable organisations year after year, to the benefit of the region and municipalities. Further income will flow to the municipalities through business tax. In addition to the monetary benefits, a viewing tower for interested visitors is to be built at each of the solar parks, and an electric charging station is to be set up in the municipality of Dettmannsdorf. Energiekontor AG remains the operator.

Catalogue of criteria of the so-called Planning Deviation Procedure (Zielabweichungsverfahren) fulfilled

The state parliament of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania initiated the so-called Planning Deviation Procedure (Zielabweichungsverfahren) in June 2021. Up to 5,000 hectares of agricultural land can be used for photovoltaics (PV) in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania - in deviation from the state's Regional Spatial Development Programme - provided the projects meet an extensive catalogue of criteria. Among other things, specifications must be fulfilled regarding the land, the participation of the municipalities and the creation of regional value added.

As a pioneer of the energy transition, Energiekontor was the first company to succeed in meeting these requirements and obtaining approval under the new Planning Deviation Procedure. The three solar parks, which will each be located on the outskirts of the municipalities, have a total area of 150 hectares. "There is a high level of local acceptance. And from the very beginning, the inter-municipal coordination has worked very well.", says Peter Szabo. "Our thanks go to all those involved locally who have worked together to make the solar projects a reality - this is how the energy transition can succeed. Even though the first approval procedures of this kind took a little more time, we are confident that this was the blueprint with which subsequent projects will now be assessed more quickly and approved more quickly", Szabo continues.

Energiekontor pushes the expansion of renewables in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

"In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, we want to cover the entire energy demand for electricity, heat and mobility from renewable sources by 2035. Solar parks play an important role in this. With the Planning Deviation Procedure, there is an instrument in which a deviation from land-use planning can be permitted on individual basis, for a concrete project and a specific regional location. This gives municipalities and investors a good opportunity to push ahead with further projects," said Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Minister of Economic Affairs, Infrastructure, Tourism and Labour Reinhard Meyer.

Municipalities welcome approvals - Voices of the project partners

The two municipalities are also pleased about the approval and that the solar park projects can now go into realisation as planned.

Stefan Schmidt, Mayor of Dettmannsdorf: "We are pleased that things can now continue. From our point of view, the participation process was exemplary. For us, the solar parks mean an important settlement, which will bring additional income and orders to companies in the region."

Carl-Conrad Waydelin, Managing Director of Wöpkendorfer Agrar GmbH: "In addition to our core business of agriculture, leasing the land gives us another mainstay that is becoming increasingly important, especially against the background of climate change. We have recently had pronounced drought years and have had a foretaste of what we can expect in the future. Lease income is therefore important in order to be prepared. They allow financial room for manoeuvre and planning security due to the long term."

About Energiekontor AG:

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: This is what Energiekontor has stood for more than 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the Company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar parks with a nominal output of around 360 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor AG also aims to play a pioneering role in economic terms and to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau bei Berlin, Potsdam, Berlin-Spandau and Hildesheim. The Company also has offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Houston/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen).

The proud record of accomplishment since the Company was founded: 132 realised wind farms and 13 solar parks with a total output of well over 1 gigawatt. This corresponds to an investment volume of approx. 1.8 billion euros.

Energiekontor AG (ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.

Contact:

Investor Relations / Presse

Till Gießmann

Fon.: +49 421 3304-126

E-Mail: till.giessmann@energiekontor.com

www.energiekontor.de