EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor reports on BaFin’s examination of financial reporting



26.11.2026 / 15:49 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Energiekontor reports on BaFin’s examination of financial reporting

Bremen, 26 November 2026 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, has received notification from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (“BaFin”) that it has initiated an examination of the company’s financial reporting for cause. Energiekontor will cooperate constructively with BaFin to clarify these matters.

The examination relates to the adjustment to the earnings forecast for the 2026 financial year announced in an ad hoc announcement dated 13 August 2026. The forecast for Group earnings before taxes (EBT) of 40 to 60 million euros contained in the half-year financial report 2026 published on the same day was reduced to five to ten million euros.

The forecast adjustment was prompted by an investor’s notification, received after publication of the half-year financial report 2026 on 13 August 2026, that it no longer intended to complete the relevant transactions in the United Kingdom through the acquisition of the project companies in the 2026 financial year as previously planned. This was triggered by the grid operator’s announcement that construction work on an overhead line would be postponed in light of ongoing legal proceedings, resulting in delays to grid connections. Wind parks with a total capacity of around 1.4 gigawatts are to be connected to this overhead line in the coming years. These include the Energiekontor projects referred to in the ad hoc announcement dated 13 August 2026.

Following its analysis and assessment of the investor’s notification and the resulting implications for the forecast at that time, Energiekontor was required to inform the capital market without undue delay and fulfilled this statutory obligation through the ad hoc announcement dated 13 August 2026. The close timing of the ad hoc announcement and the interim financial statements is unusual and regrettable. It was, however, attributable to the underlying sequence of events and the change in the information available, which necessitated disclosure without undue delay.

The legal proceedings referred to above (a judicial review challenge) concern the consent granted to the grid operator to construct the overhead line required for grid connection as part of wider grid reinforcement works. Energiekontor is neither a defendant nor otherwise involved in the proceedings and receives no official information on their status, substance or prospects of success. Based on current information, the grid operator expects the proceedings to conclude in the first half of 2027.

The examination covers the consolidated financial statements and the associated Group management report as at 31 December 2025, as well as the condensed consolidated financial statements and the associated interim management report as at 30 June 2026.

It concerns whether the (condensed) Group management reporting took account of all information actually available and whether deferred tax assets recognised in respect of tax loss carryforwards meet the requirements for probable utilisation.

The developments in the United Kingdom that became known only after publication of the half-year financial report 2026 result solely in project delays, rather than project cancellations. They do not give rise to any need for write-downs or impairment losses in respect of the projects. The recoverability of deferred tax assets relating to the affected projects is unaffected by the developments in the United Kingdom.

The updated grid connection offers for these projects have now been received and are currently under review. The offers have a three-month acceptance period. Discussions and due diligence processes with investors are continuing.

The initiation of the examination does not mean that the company’s financial reporting is incorrect or that errors in its financial reporting are likely to be identified. Energiekontor seeks prompt clarification of these matters and will cooperate constructively with BaFin to this end. The Management Board believes that the financial reporting has complied with the statutory requirements.

About Energiekontor AG

For more than 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 41 wind and solar parks with a total rated capacity of more than 460 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising more than 170 wind and solar park projects with a total rated capacity of around 1.6 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of approximately 2.4 billion euros. The project pipeline, which was further developed in the first half of 2026 (11.9 gigawatts including US project rights), shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is included in Deutsche Börse’s SDAX in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.

Contact

Julia Pschribülla

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126

Kathrin Mateoschus

Investor & Public Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-297

Email for investor relations matters: ir@energiekontor.com

Email for press matters: pr@energiekontor.com

Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5

28359 Bremen

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-0

Fax: +49 (0)421-3304-444

Email: info@energiekontor.de

Web: www.energiekontor.de