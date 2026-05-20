EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor secures attractive PPA prices for post-EEG wind parks

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor secures attractive PPA prices for post-EEG wind parks



20.05.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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Energiekontor secures attractive PPA prices for post-EEG wind parks

Bremen, 20 May 2026 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, continues to successfully operate and steadily expand its proprietary park portfolio, thereby underscoring the sustainable earnings power of its proprietary asset base beyond the EEG support scheme.

Energiekontor currently operates a total of 39 wind and solar parks in its proprietary portfolio, with a combined installed capacity of around 448 megawatts. In Germany, the proprietary portfolio includes 28 wind parks with a combined installed capacity of around 260 megawatts and four solar parks with a combined capacity of approximately 91 megawatt peak. Some German wind parks have already entered the post-EEG phase. Energiekontor has once again secured economically attractive power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 2026 and 2027 for these 17 wind parks with a combined installed capacity of over 100 megawatts.

Against the backdrop of current geopolitical events and the ongoing debate surrounding the security of supply, energy independence and the long-term availability of renewable energy, the PPAs concluded will significantly bolster the economic viability of post-EEG wind parks in the 2026 and 2027 financial years. The remaining parks within the proprietary portfolio continue to benefit from EEG remuneration or long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), particularly in the case of the newer solar parks.

At the same time, Energiekontor continues to advance the modernisation and expansion of its proprietary portfolio. In addition to its ongoing expansion of new wind and solar park projects, the company is also utilising repowering opportunities at existing sites. Most recently, the German wind park Oederquart in the Stade district of Lower Saxony and Wegberg in the Heinsberg district in North Rhine-Westphalia were successfully repowered. As a result of the repowering, both sites now once again benefit from long-term EEG remuneration schemes.

Currently, nine wind and solar park projects with a combined generation capacity exceeding 230 megawatts are under construction for Energiekontor’s proprietary portfolio. Additional financial closings are expected over the course of the year, further advancing the continued expansion and technological rejuvenation of the proprietary park portfolio. At the same time, Energiekontor continues to pursue additional project sales and the ongoing development of its project pipeline across its core markets, ensuring that both the expansion of the proprietary portfolio and project sales remain key elements of its integrated business model.

“Our many years of experience in operational management and power marketing enables us to implement commercially viable power marketing solutions even for wind parks under the post-EEG regime. At the same time, we are continuously investing in expanding and modernising our portfolio,” emphasised Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG. “With our diversified proprietary portfolio and expertise across the entire value chain, we are well positioned to implement stable power marketing solutions for our existing and new projects, and to drive the further expansion of our proprietary portfolio.”

About Energiekontor AG

For more than 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 39 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of around 450 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising more than 170 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of over 1.5 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.3 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the 2025 financial year (12.2 gigawatts including US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.

Contact

Julia Pschribülla

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126

Kathrin Mateoschus

Investor & Public Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-297

Email for investor relations matters: ir@energiekontor.com

Email for press matters: pr@energiekontor.com

Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5

28359 Bremen

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-0

Fax: +49 (0)421-3304-444

Email: info@energiekontor.de

Web: www.energiekontor.de