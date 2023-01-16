EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor sells solar park with a generation capacity of some 19 MWp in Brandenburg to CEE Group

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Disposal

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor sells solar park with a generation capacity of some 19 MWp in Brandenburg to CEE Group



16.01.2023 / 08:20 CET/CEST

Bremen/Hamburg, 16 January 2023 SDAX-listed Energiekontor AG (ISIN DE0005313506), one of Germany's leading project developers and operators of wind and solar farms, has successfully sold a solar park project with a generation capacity of some 19 MWp to the CEE Group, a Hamburg-based asset manager specializing in investments in renewable energies. The solar park project is located in the municipality of Karstädt in the county of Prignitz in the Federal State of Brandenburg and is expected to generate almost 20 GWh of green electricity annually. This corresponds to the yearly average electricity needs of about 6,000 German households. For roughly one-fourth of the solar park there is a guaranteed renumeration based on the German feed-in-tariff (EEG) for a duration of 20 years. For roughly two-thirds of the solar park a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) has been secured which has a duration of 15 years. Construction of the solar park has already begun, and commissioning is scheduled for early 2023.

"With the sale of the solar park, we lay a further foundation for the growth of Energiekontor in the 2023 financial year," says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG, commenting on the transaction. It is also a nice proof of the successful further diversification of our company into the wind and solar business areas. The solar sector now accounts for around a quarter of our well-filled and high-quality project pipeline," Szabo continues.

"The purchase of the solar park marks the third transaction with Energiekontor, which we highly value as a reliable project partner," explains Detlef Schreiber, CEO of the CEE Group. "With the solar park, we are expanding our strategic commitment in the field of renewable energies with another highly attractive project and at the same time making a contribution to the expansion of renewable energies in Germany," Schreiber continued.

The new solar park in Karstädt will be equipped with solar modules from the manufacturer Trina. The inverters come from the manufacturer Huawei.

Taylor Wessing, Krug & Schram, Pexapark and Baker Tilly acted as advisory firms.

About Energiekontor AG:

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: This is what Energiekontor has stood for more than 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the Company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar parks with a nominal output of around 370 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor AG also aims to play a pioneering role in economic terms and to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau bei Berlin, Potsdam, Berlin-Spandau and Hildesheim. The company also has offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Houston/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen).

The proud track record since the Company was founded: 138 realised wind farms and 14 solar farms with a total output of well over 1.2 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of approx. 1.8 billion euros.

Energiekontor AG is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.

About CEE Group:

The CEE Group is a Hamburg-based asset manager specialising in renewable energies. With a successful of over 90 projects in renewable energies and a portfolio of around 2.3 billion euros assets under management in Europe, the company is a competent and reliable partner. Since the foundation of the company the main focus is on wind and solar energy. The CEE Group has 45 onshore wind power plants with an installed capacity of around 636 MW and over 47 photovoltaic plants with around 891 MWp. The total generation capacity thus sums up to 1,527 MW.

As an internationally operating company, the CEE Group offers its customers sustainable investment concepts with long-term return opportunities in the growth market for renewable energies. With its independently operating companies, the CEE Group has a comprehensive range of services for projects in this segment. Investors are mainly institutional investors with a long-term interest in renewable energies.

More information: www.cee-group.de

