EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor starts the 2026 financial year on track – operational progress confirms robust foundation for the remainder of the year

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor starts the 2026 financial year on track – operational progress confirms robust foundation for the remainder of the year



13.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Energiekontor starts the 2026 financial year on track – operational progress confirms robust foundation for the remainder of the year

Strong operational momentum across project development and own portfolio

Further financial closings and construction progress in Q1 2026

Challenging market environment – improving visibility expected during the year

Technology enhancements support efficient park operations

Bremen, 13 May 2026 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, has started the 2026 financial year as planned. Despite a persistently challenging market and competitive environment, the operating business is performing in line with expectations. Against this backdrop, the Management Board of Energiekontor AG has reaffirmed its earnings forecast for the 2026 financial year.

In the first quarter of 2026, Energiekontor continued to make solid operational progress in its project business and in the company’s own power generation portfolio. Following a record number of projects under construction or in the pre-construction phase at the end of 2025, further significant progress has also been made in the current financial year.

This includes, in particular, additional financial closings for German wind projects, the continuation of ongoing construction activities as planned and the commissioning of the repowered Oederquart wind park, which increased the company’s proprietary generation capacity back to approximately 450 megawatts in the first quarter of 2026. Additionally, numerous projects with a combined generation capacity of more than 230 megawatts remain under construction for the company’s own portfolio and are expected to further expand Energiekontor’s power generation portfolio during the current year and the years ahead.

The project pipeline also continues to develop as planned. As at 31 March 2026, projects with a total generation capacity exceeding 650 megawatts were either under construction or in the pre-construction phase. Energiekontor continues to work on additional project sales, further financial closings and the ongoing development of existing projects in its core markets. In addition, the company continues to expand its permitted project base and secure additional tender awards in Germany. At the same time, Energiekontor continues to secure long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) for both existing company-owned parks and new projects under development in order to create additional marketing options and long-term revenue security.

In the UK market in particular, the well-known regulatory environment and infrastructure-related conditions continue to affect the timing of individual transactions. However, in connection with the ongoing grid connection reform and the fact that the timetable for the next round of CFD (Contracts for Difference) tenders has not yet been finalised, greater clarity and, consequently, improved visibility are expected over the remainder of the year. In this context, Energiekontor expects a gradual improvement in the conditions necessary for the timely implementation and commercial realisation of the UK projects planned for the 2026 financial year, particularly with regard to the anticipated confirmation of the planned grid connection dates and grid connection costs estimated to date.

At the same time, Energiekontor continues to advance the company’s technological capabilities. This includes, among other initiatives, the increased use of smart technologies in the operation of the company’s own parks. Modern data-driven control and sensor systems are designed to help implement regulatory requirements efficiently whilst further optimising technical availability and energy yields.

“The first quarter of 2026 confirms Energiekontor’s robust operational foundation. Despite the continued challenging market conditions, our projects and ongoing activities are broadly progressing according to plan. The continued development of our project pipeline, the achievement of additional financial closings and the continued expansion of our own portfolio are particularly important. Securing long-term economically viable remuneration and marketing structures for our projects remains equally important. Against this backdrop, Energiekontor continues to be well positioned to achieve its targets for the 2026 financial year as planned,” says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG.

The full interim statement for the first quarter of 2026 is available on the Energiekontor AG website at https://www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.

About Energiekontor AG

For more than 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 39 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of around 450 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising more than 170 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of over 1.5 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.3 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the 2025 financial year (12.2 gigawatts including US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.

Contact

Julia Pschribülla

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126

Kathrin Mateoschus

Investor & Public Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-297

Email for investor relations matters: ir@energiekontor.com

Email for press matters: pr@energiekontor.com

Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5

28359 Bremen

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-0

Fax: +49 (0)421-3304-444

Email: info@energiekontor.de

Web: www.energiekontor.de