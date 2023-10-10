EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor submits successful bid in British tender process for five Scottish wind park projects

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor submits successful bid in British tender process for five Scottish wind park projects



10.10.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bremen, 10 October 2023 Energiekontor AG (Energiekontor), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks listed in the General Standard, has successfully taken part in a British tender process. The Bremen-based company has secured a fixed electricity price for five Scottish wind park projects.

The fifth round of auctions saw the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) allocate contracts for difference (CFDs), covering a total of more than 240 megawatts, for the five Scottish wind park projects Fell, Garbet, Hare Craig, Lairg II and Margree. The electricity feed-in tariff set under this procedure amounts to around 73 pounds per megawatt-hour on average. The strike price is indexed annually to Inflation and has no upper limit. The contract has a term of 15 years.

My congratulations to our UK team on this success, says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG. Winning the contract is the reward for our constant efforts to stay ahead of the competition. We have been awarded a very attractive feed-in tariff that will make it easier for us to realise the five Scottish wind park projects going forward.

About Energiekontor AG

For over 30 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germanys leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar parks with a nominal power of over 380 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor AG also aims to play a pioneering role in economic terms and to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau bei Berlin, Potsdam, Berlin-Spandau and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), the USA (Houston/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen).

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising over 150 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of more than 1.3 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of over 1.8 billion euros (all figures stated above are as at 31 December 2022).

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX and the TecDax of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock markets.

Contact

Julia Pschribülla

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Tel.: +49 421 3304-126

E-mail: ir@energiekontor.com

Web: www.energiekontor.de