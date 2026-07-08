EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor successfully commissions sold Drensteinfurt-Rieth wind park and obtains further building permits

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor successfully commissions sold Drensteinfurt-Rieth wind park and obtains further building permits



08.07.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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Energiekontor successfully commissions sold Drensteinfurt-Rieth wind park and obtains further building permits

Bremen, 8 July 2026 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, has successfully commissioned the sold Drensteinfurt-Rieth wind park. This marks the successful completion of the wind park project as planned. Energiekontor had already sold the project to several private investors on a turnkey basis in the previous year. In addition, Energiekontor will provide technical and commercial management services for the wind park. The company also obtained two further building permits for wind park projects with a total capacity of around 46 megawatts in North Rhine-Westphalia. Due to their close geographical proximity, the two projects in the Höxter district are to be developed jointly in future in order to leverage synergies and efficiently advance the next project steps.

The Drensteinfurt-Rieth wind park in the Warendorf district of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, comprises two Enercon E-160 EP5 wind turbines with a total generation capacity of around eleven megawatts. Each turbine has a hub height of around 120 metres and a rotor diameter of 160 metres. From the first full year of operation, the wind park is expected to generate an average annual yield of around 24 gigawatt hours. The electricity generated can thus mathematically supply more than 7,000 average households with renewable energy and save more than 18,000 tonnes of CO2 annually. The wind park has been awarded remuneration under the German Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) by the German Federal Network Agency as part of the August 2024 auction.

The wind park project was sold on a turnkey basis to several private investors in June 2025. The subsequent construction of the wind park was completed as planned. Following successful commissioning in June 2026, the wind park was also handed over to the buyers in accordance with the contractual terms. Energiekontor will remain involved with the wind park for the long term following completion of the project. The company will provide technical and commercial management services and support the owners in optimising the operation of the turbines, drawing on its many years of operational management experience.

“The successful commissioning of the Drensteinfurt-Rieth wind park project once again underlines our ability to reliably implement projects from development through to handover. The fact that we will continue to support the wind park as part of our operational management activities demonstrates the strength of our integrated business model – from project development and implementation through to long-term operational management,” says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG.

About Energiekontor AG

For more than 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 40 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of around 455 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising more than 170 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of over 1.5 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.3 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the 2025 financial year (12.2 gigawatts including US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.

Contact

Julia Pschribülla

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126

Kathrin Mateoschus

Investor & Public Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-297

Email for investor relations matters: ir@energiekontor.com

Email for press matters: pr@energiekontor.com

Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5

28359 Bremen

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-0

Fax: +49 (0)421-3304-444

Email: info@energiekontor.de

Web: www.energiekontor.de