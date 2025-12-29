EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor with strong year-end performance – earnings forecast for 2025 confirmed

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor with strong year-end performance – earnings forecast for 2025 confirmed



29.12.2025 / 10:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Energiekontor with strong year-end performance – earnings forecast for 2025 confirmed

Bremen, 29 December 2025 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, achieved further successes in project development and sales in the final spurt of the year. Against this backdrop, the company confirms its forecast range for the 2025 financial year of 30 to 40 million euros.

Following Energiekontor‘s successful participation in the Federal Network Agency's EEG tender in May 2025 with the Alpen-Bönninghardt wind park project, which is approved for construction and has a total nominal capacity of around eleven megawatts, financial close was achieved for the project in the district of Wesel in North Rhine-Westphalia just in time before the Christmas holidays. According to current plans, the wind park is scheduled to go into operation at the end of 2027 and will be transferred to Energiekontor's own portfolio.

Including this project, a total of 14 wind and solar projects with a total generation capacity of more than 350 megawatts reached financial close in the 2025 financial year. A total of 21 projects with around 640 megawatts are currently under construction or in preparation for construction – a historic high for Energiekontor and proof of the successful operational performance in the 2025 financial year. However, the operational successes achieved are not yet directly reflected in the financial figures for the 2025 financial year, as some of these projects will not be commissioned until 2026 and, for the most part, not until 2027, and will then contribute to the consolidated results.

With regard to its own park portfolio, Energiekontor also sold an older wind park with a generation capacity of around 14 megawatts. The sale of the wind park, which had already expired from EEG subsidies, was made for opportunistic reasons and will slightly reduce the total nominal capacity of the Group's own parks in the short term. However, the repowered Oederquart wind park, with a capacity of around 17 megawatts, is expected to go into operation as early as the first quarter of 2026. The new park will bring the total capacity of the park portfolio back to its previous level of approximately 450 megawatts. Furthermore, many other projects earmarked for the company's own portfolio are currently under construction or in development. Energiekontor therefore remains committed to its planned expansion of the Group's own park portfolio to around 650 megawatts in the future – with an upward trend continuing with further financial closes in the 2026 financial year.

In addition, Energiekontor also concluded contracts for the turnkey sale of two neighbouring wind parks in Germany with a total nominal capacity of more than 90 megawatts before the end of the year – another record in Energiekontor's history. Both parks are scheduled to go into operation at the end of 2027. In the 2025 financial year, Energiekontor thus sold a total of seven wind park projects with a total rated output of around 209 megawatts (previous year: 51 megawatts), including five turnkey projects. Alongside recurring income from the Group's own electricity generation, these projects provide an important earnings base for the coming financial years. Additional projects are currently in sales or in the preparatory stages of sales, including several British projects.

In light of the sales successes achieved in the 2025 financial year, which had an impact on earnings, and the performance of the Group's own wind and solar parks to date, the Management Board of Energiekontor AG confirms that the earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year is achievable from today's perspective. The most recently published expectation for consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) in a range of around 30 to 40 million euros remains unchanged.

“The strong momentum we have seen at the end of the year underscores Energiekontor's high operational performance. Our project portfolio has never been as extensive and as advanced across all development phases as it is today. These successes are the result of years of development work and are often only reflected in the business figures later on – as is typical for our business model, but currently also due to the well-known external conditions. What is crucial is that our project portfolio today forms a very solid foundation for earnings development in the coming years”, said Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG. “I would also like to take this opportunity to express my thanks to our shareholders, business partners and employees for their trust and commitment during these challenging times. On behalf of Energiekontor, I wish you all a pleasant end to the year and a successful start to the new year.”

About Energiekontor AG

For 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 40 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of around 450 megawatts in its own portfolio. Around 200 megawatts, which are also earmarked for the Group's own portfolio, are currently under construction. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising more than 170 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of over 1.5 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.3 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the 2024 financial year (11.2 gigawatts excluding US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.

Contact

Julia Pschribülla

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126

Kathrin Mateoschus

Investor & Public Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-297

Email for investor relations matters: ir@energiekontor.com

Email for press matters: pr@energiekontor.com

Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5

28359 Bremen

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-0

Fax: +49 (0)421-3304-444

Email: info@energiekontor.de

Web: www.energiekontor.de