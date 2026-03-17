EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Financial close achieved – Energiekontor starts construction preparations for Donstorf repowering wind park

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Energiekontor AG: Financial close achieved – Energiekontor starts construction preparations for Donstorf repowering wind park



17.03.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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Financial close achieved – Energiekontor starts construction preparations for Donstorf repowering wind park

Bremen, 17 March 2026 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, has reached financial close for the Donstorf repowering wind project. The wind park will be transferred to Energiekontor’s own portfolio when it is commissioned. Together with the other parks currently under construction, this will increase the portfolio to more than 680 megawatts in future.

Following Energiekontor’s successful participation in the Federal Network Agency’s EEG tender in November 2025 with the Donstorf wind project, which had already received planning permission, the project recently reached financial close and is now ready for construction. According to the current schedule, the wind park is expected to commence operations during 2028.

Four wind turbines from the manufacturer Vestas, each with a nominal power of 7.2 megawatts (totalling around 29 megawatts), will be erected at the site in Eydelstedt in the district of Diepholz in Lower Saxony Germany. The hub height of the V172 turbines is 175 metres and the rotor diameter is 172 metres. From the first full year of operation, the average expected annual yield of the wind park will be around 74 gigawatt-hours – enough to supply more than 22,000 average households with renewable electricity and save around 56,000 tonnes of CO 2 per year. Originally, the project comprised project rights and EEG feed-in tariffs for six wind turbines, two of which Energiekontor had transferred to a landowners’ association, which is now developing them itself.

In the current financial year 2026, the plan is to expand the existing own park portfolio with three further wind and solar projects, providing an additional nominal capacity of more than 120 megawatts in total. This includes two solar parks in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Germany, with a total capacity of around 113 megawatt peak, each equipped with a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) – as well as a single wind turbine in the district of Verden in Lower Saxony, Germany, with a capacity of around seven megawatts that has received an EEG feed-in tariff. In addition, further parks with a total of around 85 megawatts are currently under construction and are expected to be transferred to the company’s own portfolio during 2027. Added to this is the Donstorf wind park repowering project, which is planned to go into operation in 2028.

This means that a total of nine projects with more than 230 megawatts are currently under construction for the Group’s own portfolio and are set to expand Energiekontor’s own park portfolio to over 680 megawatts in future. Further projects for Energiekontor’s own parks are currently under development and are intended to continuously raise the expansion target for the Group’s own parks.

“With the successful financial close of the Donstorf wind project, we are continuing on our strategic growth path. By adding the wind park to our own portfolio, as currently planned, we are strengthening our independent power generation portfolio. The ongoing expansion of our park portfolio ensures reliable, long-term returns while also increasing our business resilience – especially in these dynamic times, which are currently marked by regulatory uncertainties and challenging market conditions. This gives us the stability we need to consistently pursue our business and growth objectives even in an environment of limited planning certainty, until the relevant framework conditions become more reliable again,” says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG.

About Energiekontor AG

For 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 39 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of around 450 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising more than 170 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of over 1.5 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.3 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the 2024 financial year (11.2 gigawatts excluding US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.

Contact

Julia Pschribülla

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126

Kathrin Mateoschus

Investor & Public Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-297

Email for investor relations matters: ir@energiekontor.com

Email for press matters: pr@energiekontor.com

Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5

28359 Bremen

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-0

Fax: +49 (0)421-3304-444

Email: info@energiekontor.de

Web: www.energiekontor.de