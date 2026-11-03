EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: From wind park to production site – Energiekontor and MPC enable direct power supply to K+S

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Energiekontor AG: From wind park to production site – Energiekontor and MPC enable direct power supply to K+S



03.11.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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From wind park to production site – Energiekontor and MPC enable direct power supply to K+S

Bremen, 3 November 2026 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, has arranged and provided operational support for the long-term direct supply of electricity from the Heringen-Philippsthal wind park to the nearby Werra integrated production site of K+S Group (“K+S”). The project was implemented in close collaboration with MPC Oceanic Group AG (“MPC”) and K+S. As the owner and integrated asset manager, MPC contributed its expertise particularly to the structuring and contractual implementation of the long-term power purchase agreement.

The Heringen-Philippsthal wind park in the Hersfeld-Rotenburg district of Hesse, Germany, comprises two Nordex N149 wind turbines with a total rated capacity of 11.4 megawatts. Energiekontor developed the wind park and sold it to MPC in 2022. MPC is a listed investment and asset manager based in Hamburg. As integrated asset manager, MPC actively supports the wind park beyond its investment, particularly with regard to its continued commercial development and marketing. The wind park was commissioned in December 2023 and has since been under the technical and commercial management of Energiekontor. The direct electricity supply to K+S has meanwhile commenced.

The wind power generated is no longer being fed into the public grid but instead flows via a dedicated connection to K+S’ nearby Werra integrated production site in the border region between Hesse and Thuringia. The electricity is used there, among other things, in the production of potash and magnesium fertilisers, as well as for pharmaceutical and industrial salts. The dedicated connection enables the electricity generated to be used at the production site in line with demand, while avoiding the grid charges that would otherwise arise from supply via the public electricity network. The project therefore not only contributes to the decarbonisation of industrial production but also helps relieve pressure on the regional power grid.

Implementing the direct power supply required not only connecting the wind park to K+S’s site network, but above all structuring a long-term power purchase agreement for supply via a dedicated line, known as a direct-wire PPA. As there are hardly any established contractual models for arrangements of this kind yet, extensive technical, contractual and regulatory coordination was required. Energiekontor facilitated and supported the direct supply arrangement between the wind park and K+S, thereby laying the groundwork for its joint implementation. MPC played a key role in structuring the long-term power purchase agreement and in the contractual implementation of the dedicated connection. Together with K+S, the partners have established a model that is among the first of its kind in Germany.

“The successful implementation of this direct supply arrangement demonstrates the potential of linking renewable electricity generation with industrial power demand. It is the result of close and constructive collaboration between K+S, MPC and Energiekontor. Our technical and commercial management team continuously assesses optimisation and marketing opportunities for both our own wind and solar parks and those we manage for third parties. In this case, we organised the direct supply arrangement, provided technical and commercial support and worked with our partners to implement an innovative solution. The project demonstrates that, given the right conditions, direct supply models are technically and contractually feasible and can offer attractive long-term solutions for both electricity generators and offtakers”, says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG.

About Energiekontor AG

For more than 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 41 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of more than 460 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising more than 170 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of around 1.6 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of approximately 2.4 billion euros. The project pipeline, which was further developed in the first half of 2026 (11.9 gigawatts including US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.

Contact

Julia Pschribülla

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126

Kathrin Mateoschus

Investor & Public Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-297

Email for investor relations matters: ir@energiekontor.com

Email for press matters: pr@energiekontor.com

Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5

28359 Bremen

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-0

Fax: +49 (0)421-3304-444

Email: info@energiekontor.de

Web: www.energiekontor.de