EQS-News: Energiekontor AG redeems treasury shares

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Letter of Intent

Energiekontor AG redeems treasury shares



17.05.2023 / 16:14 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Energiekontor redeems treasury shares

Reduction of share capital by EUR 27,541.00

New share capital: EUR 13,959,359.00

Bremen, 17 May 2023 - By resolution of the annual general meeting of Energiekontor AG on 20 May 2020, the Executive Board was authorized pursuant to Section 71 (1) no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to acquire and redeem treasury shares of the Company of up to 10 percent of the share capital without the redemption or its implementation requiring a further resolution of the general meeting.

On the basis of this authorization, the Company had again launched a share buyback program on May 20, 2022, and acquired 27,541 no-par value bearer shares of the Company with a notional value of 1.00 per share on the stock exchange in the period starting from June 13, 2022, until April 20, 2023

On the basis of the above-mentioned authorization from May 20, 2020, the Executive Board resolved on May 17, 2023, with the approval of the Supervisory Board on the same day, to reduce the Company's share capital by 27,541.00 from 13,986,900.00 to 13,959,359.00 by the redemption of 27,541 shares.

The Supervisory Board has resolved to amend the Articles of Association in connection and accordance with the capital reduction. After the redemption becomes effective, the share capital of the company amounts to 13,959,359.00 and is divided into 13,959,359 ordinary bearer shares.

About Energiekontor AG:

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: This is what Energiekontor has stood for for over 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the Company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar parks with a nominal output of over 380 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor AG also aims to play a pioneering role in economic terms and to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau near Berlin, Potsdam, Berlin-Spandau and Hildesheim. The Company also has offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Houston/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen).

The track record since the Company was founded: 140 realised wind farms and 14 solar parks with a total output of over 1.3 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 1.8 billion euros.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.

Contact:

Energiekontor AG

Till Gießmann

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421 3304-126

E-mail: till.giessmann@energiekontor.com

www.energiekontor.de