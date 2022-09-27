EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: STIFEL Europe Bank initiates coverage of Energiekontor share with a price target of EUR 126

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Research Update/Study

Energiekontor AG: STIFEL Europe Bank initiates coverage of Energiekontor share with a price target of EUR 126



27.09.2022 / 08:38 CET/CEST

Bremen/Paris, 27 September 2022 - STIFEL Europe Bank Equity Research has initiated coverage of SDAX-listed Energiekontor AG (ISIN DE0005313506). Energiekontor is one of the leading German project developers and operators of wind and solar parks. In its initial assessment, STIFEL Equity Research issues a Buy recommendation for the Energiekontor share with a price target of EUR 126.

In addition to STIFEL Bank, Energiekontor AG is covered by four banks and research houses. All analysts come to a "Buy"/"Outperform" assessment with a median price target of EUR 123 per share. An up-to-date overview of the respective reports of the analysts and their price targets is provided on the Energiekontor website in the Investor Relations section > Investor Information.

About Energiekontor AG:

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: This is what Energiekontor has stood for more than 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the Company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar parks with a nominal output of around 360 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor AG also aims to play a pioneering role in economic terms and to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau bei Berlin, Potsdam, Berlin-Spandau and Hildesheim. The Company also has offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Houston/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen).

The proud record of accomplishment since the Company was founded: 132 realised wind farms and 13 solar parks with a total output of well over 1 gigawatt. This corresponds to an investment volume of approx. 1.8 billion euros.

The Company went public on 25 May 2000. The Energiekontor AG share (WKN 531350 / ISIN DE0005313506) is listed in the General Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.

Contact:

Energiekontor AG

Head of Investor and Public Relations

Till Gießmann

Phone: +49 421 3304-126

E-mail: till.giessmann@energiekontor.com

www.energiekontor.de