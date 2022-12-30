EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Successful year-end rally Energiekontor sells wind farm in Lower Saxony with a total generation capacity of 10.6 MW to Danish investor Difko

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Development of Sales

Energiekontor AG: Successful year-end rally Energiekontor sells wind farm in Lower Saxony with a total generation capacity of 10.6 MW to Danish investor Difko



30.12.2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST

Bremen/Herning (Denmark), 30 December 2022 SDAX-listed Energiekontor AG (ISIN DE0005313506), one of Germany's leading project developers and operators of wind and solar farms, has sold a further wind park to the Danish investment company Difko that is specialized in sustainable investments. The wind park was already commissioned in July 2022 and is located in the municipality Alfstedt, the county of Rotenburg (Wümme) in the federal state of Lower Saxony, Germany. The wind park consists of two wind turbines with a total generation capacity of 10.6 MW and will generate some 30 GWh of green electricity annually as of the first full year of operation. That would be sufficient to cover the yearly average electricity needs of some 9,000 German households. With the transaction, both companies continue their successful cooperation and actively contribute to the expansion of renewable energies for an independent, climate-friendly, and affordable energy supply of the future.

Energiekontor remains on course for growth. The sale of the wind park in Lower Saxony marks a successful year-end rally. With the Danish investor Difko, we have a strong and reliable investor at our side, with whom we have now completed our third transaction. We would like to continue the very good and trusting cooperation between the two companies in the future and by doing so, jointly make an active contribution to the expansion of renewable energies, Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor, comments on the sale of the wind park.

We are happy to finalize our third windfarm project with Energiekontor. The negotiations has, as always, taken place in a very professional atmosphere, says Niels Jørgen Pedersen, CEO of Difko. And he ads, that Difko looks forward to a good cooperation in the future.

About Energiekontor AG:

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: This is what Energiekontor has stood for more than 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the Company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar parks with a nominal output of around 370 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor AG also aims to play a pioneering role in economic terms and to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau bei Berlin, Potsdam, Berlin-Spandau and Hildesheim. The company also has offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Houston/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen).

The proud track record since the Company was founded: 138 realised wind farms and 14 solar farms with a total output of well over 1.2 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of approx. 1.8 billion euros.

Energiekontor AG (ISIN DE0005313506) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.

