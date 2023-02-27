EQS-News: Energy Recoverys PX G1300 Technology Unveiled as Key Component in Epta Groups Next-Generation CO2 Refrigeration System

EQS-News: Energy Recovery / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Energy Recovery, Inc.® (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced its PX G1300 Energy Recovery device is a featured component in Epta Group (Epta)'s next-generation commercial CO 2 refrigeration system, the XTE (Extra Transcritical Efficiency). Epta, independent global player and leader specialized in commercial refrigeration, unveiled the XTE on the first day of EuroShop 2023, the world's number one retail trade fair located in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Energy Recovery is also a special guest of Epta, presenting each day of EuroShop in the Epta Talking Arena where the focus will be on the latest trends and innovations in refrigeration.

"We are excited to work alongside an established player in the European market, who brings extensive experience in the CO 2 refrigeration industry to the table," said KC Chen, Energy Recovery's Vice President of CO 2 . "CO 2 refrigeration is a sustainable alternative to climate-damaging hydrofluorocarbons, but it comes with a catch, especially when it's hot outside - it uses a lot of energy. The PX G1300 offers a reliable way to solve that challenge."

The PX G1300 delivers a range of benefits when applied to CO 2 refrigeration racks:

Reduced carbon footprint . PX G1300-enabled CO 2 systems improve the coefficient of performance (COP) and lower energy consumption, thereby reducing carbon emissions.

. PX G1300-enabled CO systems improve the coefficient of performance (COP) and lower energy consumption, thereby reducing carbon emissions. Future safe for rising temperatures. The PX G1300 protects against high thermal failures. 1

The PX G1300 protects against high thermal failures. Operating expense savings. PX G1300-enabled systems will lower energy costs and improve the bottom line. 2

PX G1300-enabled systems will lower energy costs and improve the bottom line. Capital expense neutrality. The capital costs of PX G1300-enabled CO 2 systems are equal or better than current COP upgrade technology.3

The first European supermarket to incorporate a PX G1300 energy recovery device into its CO 2 refrigeration system saw efficiency improvements of 25%-30% at temperatures of 35-40°C (95-104°F), compared to a standard CO 2 booster system.

The PX G1300 is an application of Energy Recovery's trusted pressure exchanger (PX) technology, which recycles pressure energy within commercial and industrial systems, capturing it and redistributing it throughout the system to save energy, lower costs, and reduce waste and emissions. The PX has been the dominant energy recovery technology in seawater desalination for the last 25 years. The PX G1300 takes this innovative technology a step further, applying it to the multi-phase fluid environment found in CO 2 refrigeration systems.

CO 2 refrigeration systems are a more sustainable alternative to traditional refrigeration systems that emit HFCs, which are potent greenhouse gasses that can be between 675 and 3,922 times more harmful to the climate than carbon dioxide. In the European Union (EU), a quota system for HFCs was introduced in 2015 with the aim to reduce the use of HFCs by 79% by 2030. Commercial and industrial refrigeration users in the EU and beyond are looking to transition away from traditional refrigeration systems to meet both their climate goals and the demands of recent regulation.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) creates technologies that solve complex challenges for commercial and industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture solutions that make commercial and industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for desalination has grown into a global business accelerating the environmental sustainability of customers' operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing and research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.

