|
06.02.2023 10:00:10
EQS-News: EnerMech teams up with Wolftank Group to support net zero transport emissions for Australia and New Zealands industrial sectors
|
EQS-News: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance/Agreement
EnerMech teams up with Wolftank Group to support net zero transport emissions for Australia and New Zealands industrial sectors
Wolftank Group (Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) has signed a distribution agreement with EnerMech, an international specialist in the provision of integrated supply, operations, maintenance and engineering solutions. The partnership will bring hydrogen refuelling stations to Australia and New Zealands industrial sectors as organisations look to cut fossil fuel dependence from their transport fleets in line with net zero emission targets.
The Australian arm of the global integrated solutions will supply, install, commission, and maintain Wolftanks unique hydrogen refuelling stations (HRS). First customer orders have already been received: The two companies will cooperate in order to install mobile hydrogen stations in different Australian locations.
The portable HRS design is particularly suited to sectors such as mining where worksites are typically found in remote locations with fewer hydrogen refuelling opportunities available. The firms innovative technology allows hydrogen-powered vehicles to be fast-refilled on a par with traditional petrol or diesel fuelled freight. EnerMech has previously supported large scale hydrogen projects and LNG projects in the Asia Pacific region and has the capabilities to provide expert support with the full turnkey solutions, from mechanical and electrical services to full commissioning of the facility.
EnerMechs regional director Asia Pacific, Garry Ford, said: Hydrogen produces no carbon emissions providing a flexible, storable and safe alternative for companies operating in transport intense sectors such as mining and heavy haulage, where operations are often based in outlying places. However, one of the main challenges is the lack of refuelling infrastructure in these remote areas to make it a viable solution. This is why Wolftanks HRS is set to be a game-changer. We are very excited to be involved with such a forward thinking and trusted company as Wolftank, with a proven track record of helping their customers to realise green sustainability goals for transportation. Our business has been working in the hydrogen space for some time and this partnership positions EnerMech for further growth in the renewables sector.
Wolftank Group has more than 20 years experience in hydrogen storage and retailing. The company has multimodal H2 supply solutions for road, rail and maritime transport, and provides prefabricated hydrogen service stations for heavy (350 bar) and passenger (700 bar) vehicles. One of its most recent projects was the development and construction of a turnkey HRS for a bus station in Bolzano, Italy, where six buses can be refuelled per hour.
About Enermech
About Wolftank Group
Contact:
Issued on behalf of EnerMech Ltd by BIG Partnership:
Disclaimer:
06.02.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG
|Grabenweg 58
|6020 Innsbruck
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 512 345726
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.wolftankgroup.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A25NJ6
|WKN:
|A2PBHR
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1551639
|Weitere Handelsplätze: München Freiverkehr m:access Frankfurt Freiverkehr, XETRA
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1551639 06.02.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG Inhaber-Akt
|14,00
|1,45%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwarten vor Powell-Rede: ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX-Anleger unentschlossen -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet mehrheitlich etwas höher
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es an Dienstag aufwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich Anleger unterdessen unentschlossen. An den größten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich die Anleger im Dienstagshandel unentschlossen.