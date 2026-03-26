EQS-News: Enlivex Posts $1.23B Profit (Net Income) For Fiscal 2025

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Financial

Enlivex Posts $1.23B Profit (Net Income) For Fiscal 2025



26.03.2026 / 16:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





By Meg Flippin, Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - March 26, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Enlivex Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV), a quality longevity company powered by a prediction markets treasury, reported net income of $1.23 billion and diluted EPS of $25.48 for fiscal year 2025, with total treasury and treasury-related derivative assets of $2.31 billion. The company said much of the profit during the year was driven by appreciation in treasury and treasury-related derivative assets, underscoring the success of its dual business model. Enlivex ended the year with total shareholders' equity of about $1.93 billion and cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments in digital assets of $30 million.

Enlivex Dual Engine Strategy

Unlike some other biotech companies, Enlivex has adopted a dual strategy that combines a clinical-stage immunotherapy platform focused on quality longevity therapeutics, with a treasury model anchored in the Rain decentralized prediction markets protocol. The dual-engine structure provides public market investors exposure to emerging prediction markets infrastructure while continuing to advance its clinical development programs focused on improving healthspan and quality of life, reports Enlivex.



The company is advancing Allocetra™, an advanced clinical-stage immunotherapy targeting inflammatory conditions associated with aging, with a primary focus on age-related osteoarthritis.

"Our clinical engine continues to progress with Allocetra™ and its potential to restore mobility and independence in aging populations. In parallel, our treasury engine establishes exposure to prediction markets infrastructure through the Rain protocol, creating a capital strategy designed to align long-term shareholder value with the growth of decentralized forecasting markets," said Shai Novik, Executive Chairman of Enlivex. "Together, these two engines position Enlivex to pursue innovation in quality longevity therapeutics while developing an innovative treasury model for a public company, which contributed to strong profitability for Enlivex in 2025 based on the unrealized appreciation in the Company’s treasury and treasury-related derivative assets."

To learn more about Enlivex's treasury strategy and read the full earnings report, click here.

Featured image from Enlivex.

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News Source: Benzinga