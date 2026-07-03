EQS-News: EnviTec Biogas AG: Annual General Meeting confirms dividend suspension. Strategic transformation from electricity to biomethane production continues

EQS-News: EnviTec Biogas AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Market Report

EnviTec Biogas AG: Annual General Meeting confirms dividend suspension. Strategic transformation from electricity to biomethane production continues



03.07.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

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EnviTec Biogas AG: Annual General Meeting confirms dividend suspension. Strategic transformation from electricity to biomethane production continues

Shareholders approve dividend suspension for fiscal year 2025 to safeguard financial flexibility for the company’s further development

Successful EEG tender provides new planning certainty for Own Plant Operation

Investments totalling around EUR 100 million planned by 2029 for the conversion and new construction of existing plants

After regulatory headwinds in fiscal years 2025 and 2026, revenues and earnings expected to rise again from 2027 onwards

Lohne/Saerbeck, 3 July 2026 – EnviTec Biogas AG (ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8) held its Annual General Meeting today as a virtual event. The main topics addressed by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board were the Group’s strategic repositioning as a biomethane producer the company’s recent tender success with the German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) and the business performance in 2025, as well as the outlook for the coming years. Shareholders supported the proposal to carry forward in full the accumulated profit of EnviTec Biogas AG reported as at 31 December 2025 and not to pay a dividend for the fiscal year 2025.

Despite higher total output and a solid operational performance, consolidated earnings declined in fiscal year 2025, mainly as a result of regulatory burdens. Key factors included the German legislator’s decision to abolish double counting for GHG quotas and a weak performance in Plant Construction, particularly in the first half of 2025. In the current fiscal year, EnviTec has reported business performance in line with plans across all segments. In the first three months of 2026, the Group’s total output reached EUR 92.4 million (Q1 2025: EUR 85.3 million). Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 4.1 million, significantly below the previous year’s figure (Q1 2025: EUR 8.5 million), as anticipated following the abolition of double counting.

“Despite a challenging market environment and regulatory headwinds, fiscal year 2025 has shown that our business model has been reinforced by the strategic investments of recent years. This is reflected in results above those of earlier periods and in the continued strength of our internal financing capacity,” said Jörg Fischer, Chief Financial Officer. “In view of the current short-term impacts, suspending the dividend gives us the financial flexibility required to rigorously advance the further development of our company across all markets and segments. Overall, we are optimistic for the coming years.”

CEO Olaf von Lehmden focused on the Group’s strategy and the prospects in the international biomethane markets. Further support comes from the company’s recent success in the EEG tender in Germany, where it secured EEG follow-up subsidies for a substantial portion of its power portfolio, with a total electrical output of around 16 MW. This means that continued operation is secured for the subsidised plants – a further 12 years for existing installations, and up to 20 years for new plants – ensuring stable earnings contributions in the largest business area as well as long-term planning certainty for the existing plant portfolio.

Building on this foundation, EnviTec is consistently driving forward its transformation from electricity to biomethane production. By converting biogas plants to biomethane, Own Plant Operation output is to be further expanded and increasingly redirected towards biomethane by 2031. To this end, the company is planning new investments totalling around EUR 100 million (including equity accounted investments) for the years 2026 to 2029. Investments will focus both on the conversion and construction of existing Renewable Energy Act (EEG) plants for continued operation under the new remuneration scheme, and on converting additional Own Plant Operation facilities from electricity generation to gas upgrading.

With regard to general business conditions, GHG quota prices have now returned to significantly higher levels, and the introduction of RED III provides a reliable framework up to 2040. However, some uncertainty remains in certain areas of political regulation. For instance, the Cabinet’s draft bill implementing the European internal gas market directive includes the possibility of disconnecting biomethane plants from the grid after only 10 years. “Reliable and technology-neutral regulatory conditions for gas grid connections are essential for the further expansion of green gases,” says Olaf von Lehmden. “At the same time, we see significant opportunities for biomethane in the planned Building Modernisation Act (GMG), especially with the proposed ‘bio-stairs’ mechanism. The biomethane volumes currently under discussion in the public debate can easily be supplied by the German industry, provided the required planning certainty regarding grid connections is established.”

For fiscal year 2026, the Executive Board expects total output (or revenue) in a range between EUR 330 million and EUR 370 million, and earnings before taxes (EBT) between EUR 5 million and EUR 15 million. The expected decline in earnings compared with 2025 is mainly due to the regulatory burdens outlined above. For 2027, the Executive Board anticipates a return to growth in sales (total output/revenues) and earnings, supported by an improved order situation in Plant Construction, expansion of the Service segment, and increased biomethane production.

For further information on the General Meeting, including the voting results, visit: https://www.envitec-biogas.com/company/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting

About EnviTec Biogas AG

EnviTec Biogas AG covers the entire value chain for the production of biogas, including the planning and construction of biogas plants and biogas upgrading plants as well as their commissioning. The company takes charge of biological and technical services on demand and also offers operational management services. EnviTec operates 91 own plants, making it one of the largest biogas producers in Germany at present.. EnviTec’s business activities also include the production and marketing of climate-neutral fuels (bio-LNG) for the transport sector as well as food-grade liquid carbon dioxide (LCO 2 ) and the planning and operation of wind and solar projects. With a presence in 18 countries worldwide, EnviTec Biogas AG is represented by its own companies, sales offices, strategic partners and joint ventures. In 2025, the EnviTec Group generated revenue of EUR 312.6 million and EBT of EUR 26.0 million. The Group employs around 700 people in total. EnviTec Biogas AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since July 2007.

Contact:

Katrin Hackfort

EnviTec Biogas AG

Phone: +49 25 74 88 88 - 810

E-mail: ir@envitec-biogas.de