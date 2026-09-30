EnviTec Biogas Aktie
WKN DE: A0MVLS / ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8
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30.09.2026 13:00:03
EQS-News: EnviTec Biogas performs as planned in the first half of 2026 and accelerates its transition from electricity to biomethane production
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EQS-News: EnviTec Biogas AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Forecast
EnviTec Biogas performs as planned in the first half of 2026 and accelerates its transition from electricity to biomethane production
Lohne/Saerbeck, 30 September 2026 – EnviTec Biogas AG (ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8) performed as planned in the first half of 2026. While revenues and total output exceeded the prior-year period, earnings figures were lower, as expected. The decline was mainly due to higher costs of placing bio-LNG on the market and the abolition of double counting for advanced biofuels, which took effect retroactively from 1 January 2026. In addition, a substantial proportion of ongoing Plant Construction projects had not yet been finally invoiced as at 30 June 2026.
EnviTec generated revenues of EUR 169.2 million in the reporting period (H1 2025: EUR 148.4 million). Consolidated total output amounted to EUR 182.9 million (H1 2025: EUR 164.9 million). The increase reflected higher revenues in Own Plant Operation and greater capacity utilisation in Plant Construction. Finished goods and work in progress increased by EUR 7.0 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled EUR 21.4 million from January to June 2026 (H1 2025: EUR 26.3 million). Earnings before taxes (EBT) stood at EUR 4.4 million (H1 2025: EUR 10.2 million), while consolidated net income for the period reached EUR 3.1 million (H1 2025: EUR 8.1 million). Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.21 (H1 2025: EUR 0.55).
In Own Plant Operation, the EnviTec Group’s largest segment, revenues amounted to EUR 123.4 million in the first six months of 2026 (H1 2025: EUR 107.1 million). Total output stood at EUR 120.0 million (H1 2025: EUR 118.1 million). The segment’s operating result (EBT) reached EUR 14.4 million (H1 2025: EUR 20.6 million). Higher production and sales volumes were offset by the abolition of double counting and, among other factors, increased costs of placing products on the market. In the Service segment, revenues stood at EUR 23.8 million (H1 2025: EUR 26.5 million), while EBT came to EUR -3.3 million (H1 2025: EUR 1.3 million), mainly due to consolidation effects. Plant Construction (including the holding company) showed a marked recovery. Total output doubled to EUR 36.5 million (H1 2025: EUR 18.4 million), while revenues rose to EUR 22.0 million (H1 2025: EUR 14.8 million). EBT improved to EUR -6.8 million (H1 2025: EUR -11.7 million). It should be noted that, in addition to the holding costs included in the figures, many projects are currently under construction and, under German commercial law, profits are not recognised until final invoicing. The Plant Construction segment’s order backlog stood at EUR 143.1 million as at 30 June 2026 (31 December 2025: EUR 148.1 million). Of this, EUR 112.1 million relates to international projects, particularly in Sweden and Spain.
An important development with significant long-term implications was the company’s success in the Federal Network Agency’s biomass auction in June 2026. EnviTec secured awards for plants with around 16 MW of electrical capacity. This provides renewed security for a substantial part of the electricity portfolio in Own Plant Operation for another 12 years. EnviTec plans additional investments of around EUR 100 million by 2029 for the corresponding construction and refurbishment, as well as the conversion of further plants to bio-LNG.
Jörg Fischer, CFO of EnviTec Biogas AG: “The first half of 2026 progressed in line with our expectations. The retroactive abolition of double counting and the costs of placing bio-LNG on the market are weighing noticeably on us this year, but we remain clearly profitable. In Own Plant Operation, we are benefiting from expanded production capacity and significantly higher GHG quota sales volumes. Furthermore, we can already see pricing for long-term supply and quota contracts developing in a constructive direction following the abolition of double counting. With a strong equity ratio, stable cash flows and comfortable cash reserves, we also possess a very solid financial foundation for our new investment programme.”
The equity ratio stood at 45.2% as at 30 June 2026 (31 December 2025: 40.9%). Cash and cash equivalents increased moderately to EUR 26.8 million at the interim balance sheet date (31 December 2025: EUR 25.7 million).
Olaf von Lehmden, CEO of EnviTec Biogas AG: “With the EEG auction awards and the subsequent investment programme we are accelerating the transition of Own Plant Operation from electricity to biomethane production, supported by a solid EEG foundation. In Plant Construction, we continue to see strong demand in international markets, while the Building Modernisation Act gives biomethane a statutory outlook in the German heating market for the first time. To meet that demand, we now need swift, binding rules for the green gas quota and reliable, technology-neutral conditions for gas grid connections. Both the additional initial demand for biomethane of approximately 2.4 TWh and the expected market ramp-up can be met by the German biogas industry.”
For the full year 2026, the EnviTec Executive Board confirms its forecast of total output (or revenues) between EUR 330 million and EUR 370 million and earnings before taxes (EBT) between EUR 5 million and EUR 15 million. EnviTec continues to expect rising revenues (total output/revenues) and earnings (EBT) in 2027. The full interim report for the first six months of 2026 is available at https://www.envitec-biogas.com/company/investor-relations/ir-reports.
About EnviTec Biogas AG
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30.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EnviTec Biogas AG
|Industriering 10a
|49393 Lohne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 44 42 - 80 65 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 44 42 - 80 65 103
|E-mail:
|info@envitec-biogas.de
|Internet:
|www.envitec-biogas.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0MVLS8
|WKN:
|A0MVLS
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900J2IRSW3ULWN521
|EQS News ID:
|2407892
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2407892 30.09.2026 CET/CEST
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