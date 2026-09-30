EQS-News: EnviTec Biogas performs as planned in the first half of 2026 and accelerates its transition from electricity to biomethane production

EQS-News: EnviTec Biogas AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Forecast

EnviTec Biogas performs as planned in the first half of 2026 and accelerates its transition from electricity to biomethane production



30.09.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





EnviTec Biogas performs as planned in the first half of 2026 and accelerates its transition from electricity to biomethane production

Total output (including plants under construction) rises to EUR 182.9 million (H1 2025: EUR 164.9 million)

Sales revenues reach EUR 169.2 million (H1 2025: EUR 148.4 million)

EBITDA totals EUR 21.4 million (H1 2025: EUR 26.3 million); EBT stands at EUR 4.4 million (H1 2025: EUR 10.2 million)

Plant Construction sees significantly higher capacity utilisation; EEG auction awards for around 16 MW secure parts of the Own Plant Operation for the long term

Forecast for fiscal year 2026 confirmed; rising revenues (total output/revenues) and earnings (EBT) expected in 2027

Lohne/Saerbeck, 30 September 2026 – EnviTec Biogas AG (ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8) performed as planned in the first half of 2026. While revenues and total output exceeded the prior-year period, earnings figures were lower, as expected. The decline was mainly due to higher costs of placing bio-LNG on the market and the abolition of double counting for advanced biofuels, which took effect retroactively from 1 January 2026. In addition, a substantial proportion of ongoing Plant Construction projects had not yet been finally invoiced as at 30 June 2026.

EnviTec generated revenues of EUR 169.2 million in the reporting period (H1 2025: EUR 148.4 million). Consolidated total output amounted to EUR 182.9 million (H1 2025: EUR 164.9 million). The increase reflected higher revenues in Own Plant Operation and greater capacity utilisation in Plant Construction. Finished goods and work in progress increased by EUR 7.0 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled EUR 21.4 million from January to June 2026 (H1 2025: EUR 26.3 million). Earnings before taxes (EBT) stood at EUR 4.4 million (H1 2025: EUR 10.2 million), while consolidated net income for the period reached EUR 3.1 million (H1 2025: EUR 8.1 million). Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.21 (H1 2025: EUR 0.55).

In Own Plant Operation, the EnviTec Group’s largest segment, revenues amounted to EUR 123.4 million in the first six months of 2026 (H1 2025: EUR 107.1 million). Total output stood at EUR 120.0 million (H1 2025: EUR 118.1 million). The segment’s operating result (EBT) reached EUR 14.4 million (H1 2025: EUR 20.6 million). Higher production and sales volumes were offset by the abolition of double counting and, among other factors, increased costs of placing products on the market. In the Service segment, revenues stood at EUR 23.8 million (H1 2025: EUR 26.5 million), while EBT came to EUR -3.3 million (H1 2025: EUR 1.3 million), mainly due to consolidation effects. Plant Construction (including the holding company) showed a marked recovery. Total output doubled to EUR 36.5 million (H1 2025: EUR 18.4 million), while revenues rose to EUR 22.0 million (H1 2025: EUR 14.8 million). EBT improved to EUR -6.8 million (H1 2025: EUR -11.7 million). It should be noted that, in addition to the holding costs included in the figures, many projects are currently under construction and, under German commercial law, profits are not recognised until final invoicing. The Plant Construction segment’s order backlog stood at EUR 143.1 million as at 30 June 2026 (31 December 2025: EUR 148.1 million). Of this, EUR 112.1 million relates to international projects, particularly in Sweden and Spain.

An important development with significant long-term implications was the company’s success in the Federal Network Agency’s biomass auction in June 2026. EnviTec secured awards for plants with around 16 MW of electrical capacity. This provides renewed security for a substantial part of the electricity portfolio in Own Plant Operation for another 12 years. EnviTec plans additional investments of around EUR 100 million by 2029 for the corresponding construction and refurbishment, as well as the conversion of further plants to bio-LNG.

Jörg Fischer, CFO of EnviTec Biogas AG: “The first half of 2026 progressed in line with our expectations. The retroactive abolition of double counting and the costs of placing bio-LNG on the market are weighing noticeably on us this year, but we remain clearly profitable. In Own Plant Operation, we are benefiting from expanded production capacity and significantly higher GHG quota sales volumes. Furthermore, we can already see pricing for long-term supply and quota contracts developing in a constructive direction following the abolition of double counting. With a strong equity ratio, stable cash flows and comfortable cash reserves, we also possess a very solid financial foundation for our new investment programme.”

The equity ratio stood at 45.2% as at 30 June 2026 (31 December 2025: 40.9%). Cash and cash equivalents increased moderately to EUR 26.8 million at the interim balance sheet date (31 December 2025: EUR 25.7 million).

Olaf von Lehmden, CEO of EnviTec Biogas AG: “With the EEG auction awards and the subsequent investment programme we are accelerating the transition of Own Plant Operation from electricity to biomethane production, supported by a solid EEG foundation. In Plant Construction, we continue to see strong demand in international markets, while the Building Modernisation Act gives biomethane a statutory outlook in the German heating market for the first time. To meet that demand, we now need swift, binding rules for the green gas quota and reliable, technology-neutral conditions for gas grid connections. Both the additional initial demand for biomethane of approximately 2.4 TWh and the expected market ramp-up can be met by the German biogas industry.”

For the full year 2026, the EnviTec Executive Board confirms its forecast of total output (or revenues) between EUR 330 million and EUR 370 million and earnings before taxes (EBT) between EUR 5 million and EUR 15 million. EnviTec continues to expect rising revenues (total output/revenues) and earnings (EBT) in 2027. The full interim report for the first six months of 2026 is available at https://www.envitec-biogas.com/company/investor-relations/ir-reports.

About EnviTec Biogas AG

EnviTec Biogas AG covers the entire value chain for the production of biogas, including the planning and construction of biogas plants and biogas upgrading plants as well as their commissioning. The company takes charge of biological and technical services on demand and also offers operational management services. EnviTec operates 91 own plants, making it one of the largest biogas producers in Germany at present.. EnviTec’s business activities also include the production and marketing of climate-neutral fuels (bio-LNG) for the transport sector as well as food-grade liquid carbon dioxide (LCO 2 ) and the planning and operation of wind and solar projects. With a presence in 18 countries worldwide, EnviTec Biogas AG is represented by its own companies, sales offices, strategic partners and joint ventures. In 2025, the EnviTec Group generated revenue of EUR 312.6 million and EBT of EUR 26.0 million. The Group employs around 700 people in total. EnviTec Biogas AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since July 2007.

Contact:

Katrin Hackfort

EnviTec Biogas AG

Phone: +49 25 74 88 88 - 810

E-mail: ir@envitec-biogas.de