EQS-News: EPH Group AG develops exclusive luxury resort with around 300 beds in Burgenland, Austria

EQS-News: EPH Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

EPH Group AG develops exclusive luxury resort with around 300 beds in Burgenland, Austria



22.09.2026 / 14:33 CET/CEST

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A new destination for discerning travellers is set to emerge amid the vineyards of Central Burgenland: an exclusive five-star resort combining exceptional architecture, fine dining, wine, wellness and golf in a holistic holiday experience. Private lodges with their own pools, a rooftop restaurant with panoramic views, and a dedicated wine and culinary experience are set to establish the resort as a new place to go in international luxury hospitality. At the same time, the project aims to strengthen year-round tourism and generate long-term economic momentum for the region.

Vienna, September 22, 2026. EPH Group AG, headquartered in Vienna, is continuing its expansion in Austria's tourism sector and is planning a new five-star resort in Burgenland with around 300 beds. The concept combines contemporary luxury with the distinctive identity of one of Austria's most renowned wine regions, placing Burgenland's unique landscape, wine culture and cuisine at its heart.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary EPH BGL GmbH, the company has now signed purchase agreements for a property covering around 2.6 hectares.

The planned resort is intended to combine the region's tourism strengths with an internationally oriented year-round concept, primarily targeting guests in the upscale leisure and luxury segment. At its core is an exclusive resort experience combining privacy, spacious retreats and exceptional moments of indulgence.

According to current plans, highlights will include a spacious wellness area; exclusive private lodges set amid the vineyards, each with its own pool and private wellness area; a rooftop restaurant with panoramic views across the wine-growing landscape; a stylish wine tavern, also known as “Heuriger”, directly in the vineyards; and a dedicated wine and culinary experience.

The resort concept is further complemented by its immediate proximity to a renowned thermal spa and a golf course, offering attractive leisure and recreation options. The relaxing panoramic setting, with sweeping views across Burgenland's rolling hills all the way to Hungary, is intended to become a defining element of the overall architectural and tourism experience.

For the future operation of the hotel, as with other EPH Group projects, cooperation with an internationally renowned hotel operator is planned.

Year-round tourism with a regional identity

With the planned resort, EPH Group aims to further strengthen Burgenland as a destination for discerning international guests while opening up new prospects for regional tourism. The combination of wine, cuisine, wellness and golf will allow the resort to operate largely independently of the seasons.

In addition to the jobs created directly at the resort, regional hospitality and wine-growing businesses, producers, craft companies and service providers, as well as other tourism operators in the surrounding area, are also intended to share in the value created by the project.

"Burgenland combines a unique landscape with a rich tradition of wine and culinary culture, creating ideal conditions for discerning year-round tourism. With our resort, we want to bring these distinctive qualities together in an internationally positioned luxury hotel concept. It is important to us to make the identity of the region visible and tangible while at the same time generating sustainable momentum for regional value creation," says Yasmin Wilfling, Member of the Management Board of EPH Group AG.

Foundation laid for further project development

The signing of the purchase agreements has established an important basis for the further development of the project. The purchase agreements are subject to conditions precedent: in particular, the acquisition of the property requires a final and binding building permit for the planned resort. The project will be advanced step by step in accordance with local framework conditions.

About EPH Group AG: Founded in 2023, EPH Group AG is an investment and development company focused on hotel real estate in the DACH region, with its shares traded on several German stock exchanges. The company develops hotel projects through to construction readiness and realizes selected projects itself. For hotel operations, EPH Group AG works with international hotel brands. The objective is to develop high-quality hotel locations with international positioning and long-term value appreciation potential. With currently ten projects in Austria and Germany, the company has built an attractive project pipeline within a short period of time. Shares in EPH Group AG have been traded in the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Stuttgart Stock Exchange since 2025 and have been listed on the Primary Market of the Duesseldorf Stock Exchange since 2026. Trading also commenced on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on Xetra in May 2026. Further information about the company and its projects: https://eph-group.com/en Contact Investors / Press:

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