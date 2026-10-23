EQS-News: EPH Group AG: Securities Prospectus Approved for New 10% Bond – Subscription Period Starts on 28 October 2026

EQS-News: EPH Group AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Bond

EPH Group AG: Securities Prospectus Approved for New 10% Bond – Subscription Period Starts on 28 October 2026 (news with additional features)



23.10.2026 / 15:21 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vienna, 23 October 2026 – EPH Group AG has reached another important milestone in the issuance of its new 2026/2033 corporate bond (ISIN: AT0000A3XVE4): The securities prospectus for the secured tourism bond, with a total issue volume of up to EUR 50 million, has been approved by Luxembourg’s financial supervisory authority, the CSSF, and notified for the public offering in Austria and Germany. The subscription period begins next Wednesday, 28 October 2026.

The new corporate bond offers a fixed interest rate of 10% per annum, with interest paid to investors monthly. The term is seven years and the denomination is EUR 1,000. The first interest payment is scheduled for January 2027. As with the bond issued in 2025, the bond is intended to be secured by pledges of shares in subsidiaries and affiliated companies of EPH Group AG.

The subscription period without accrued interest runs from 28 October to 25 November 2026, 12:00 noon. Investors from Austria, Germany and Luxembourg can subscribe to the notes via the EPH Group AG website at www.eph-group.com. The settlement date is scheduled for 1 December 2026. At the same time, the bond is planned to be included in trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s Vienna MTF in the corporates prime segment.

Key terms at a glance:

Issuer: EPH Group AG

EPH Group AG ISIN / WKN: AT0000A3XVE4 / A4E2PD

AT0000A3XVE4 / A4E2PD Issue volume: Up to EUR 50 million

Up to EUR 50 million Interest rate: 10.00% p.a., payable monthly

10.00% p.a., payable monthly Term: 7 years (2026–2033)

7 years (2026–2033) Denomination: EUR 1,000

EUR 1,000 Security: Pledge of shares in subsidiaries and affiliated companies

Pledge of shares in subsidiaries and affiliated companies Subscription period without accrued interest: 28 October to 25 November 2026, 12:00 noon

28 October to 25 November 2026, 12:00 noon Settlement date: 1 December 2026

1 December 2026 First interest payment: January 2027

January 2027 Planned trading inclusion: Vienna MTF, corporates prime

In parallel, EPH Group AG plans to offer holders of the “2023/2030” notes (ISIN: DE000A3LJCB4) and the “2025/2032” notes (ISIN: DE000A3L7AM8) an exchange offer at a ratio of 1:1. The specific terms are expected to be announced separately, most likely after the end of the subscription period without accrued interest.





Contact Investors / Press:

max. Equity Marketing GmbH

Maximilian Fischer

Marienplatz 2

80331 Munich

Phone: +49 89 139 2889 0

E-mail: m.fischer@max-em.de

Disclaimer / Legal Notice:

This information constitutes advertising and does not represent an offer to purchase securities of EPH Group AG or a solicitation to submit an offer to purchase such securities. The public offering of the notes is made exclusively through and on the basis of the securities prospectus published on the issuer’s website (www.eph-group.com), approved by the Luxembourg financial supervisory authority (CSSF) on 23 October 2026 and notified to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA). The prospectus contains the final terms and is available free of charge at the following link: https://eph-group.com/assets/wertpapierprospekt-anleihe-2026-2033.pdf. Approval of the prospectus by the CSSF should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered. Investors are strongly advised to read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and opportunities associated with investing in the securities.