EQS-News: EPH Group AG: Subscription Period for New 10% Bond Begins – Proceeds to Support Further Development of Hotel Projects

EQS-News: EPH Group AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Corporate Action

EPH Group AG: Subscription Period for New 10% Bond Begins – Proceeds to Support Further Development of Hotel Projects



28.10.2026 / 08:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vienna, 28 October 2026 – The subscription period for EPH Group AG’s new 2026/2033 corporate bond (ISIN: AT0000A3XVE4) begins today. With a total issue volume of up to EUR 50 million, the Vienna-based project developer specialising in premium and luxury hotels intends to further expand its portfolio of high-end hotel and resort properties in attractive European tourism destinations.

The proceeds from the bond issue are primarily intended to finance the further development of existing hotel projects. One specific example is the planned exclusive boutique hotel at Lake Tegernsee in Upper Bavaria, for which a building permit has now been granted, as announced yesterday. This marks the fulfilment of a key requirement for the final acquisition and subsequent implementation of the project.

In addition, EPH Group AG is developing further high-end hotel and resort projects in Austria and Germany, including an exclusive wine, gourmet and wellness resort in Burgenland and several hotel projects in the Austrian Alps.

The new secured corporate bond offers investors a fixed annual interest rate of 10%, with interest paid monthly, and a term of seven years. The bond has a denomination of EUR 1,000. The bond is intended to be secured by pledges over shares in subsidiaries and affiliated companies of EPH Group AG.

The subscription period, during which no accrued interest is payable, begins today, 28 October 2026, and runs until 25 November 2026 at 12:00 noon. The issue and settlement date is 1 December 2026. The company also plans to include the bond in the Vienna MTF of the Vienna Stock Exchange in the corporates prime segment.

Disclaimer / Legal Notice

This information constitutes advertising and does not represent an offer to purchase securities or a solicitation to submit an offer to purchase securities of EPH Group AG.

The public offering of the bonds is made exclusively through and on the basis of the securities prospectus published on the issuer's website (www.eph-group.com), which was approved by the Luxembourg financial supervisory authority (CSSF) on 23 October 2026 and notified to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA).

The prospectus contains the final terms and conditions and is available free of charge at the following link:

https://eph-group.com/assets/wertpapierprospekt-anleihe-2026-2033.pdf

Approval of the prospectus by the CSSF should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered.

Investors are strongly advised to read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with investing in the securities.