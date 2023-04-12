EQS-News: Epigenomics AG: Chief Executive Officer Greg Hamilton Resigns

EQS-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Epigenomics AG: Chief Executive Officer Greg Hamilton Resigns

Berlin (Germany), April 12, 2023 - The Chief Executive Officer of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company"), Greg Hamilton, and the Company's Supervisory Board agreed on his resignation from the Company and the Executive Board effective June 30, 2023. Between now and the resignation date Greg Hamilton will continue to lead the Companys restructuring efforts in coordination with the Supervisory Board. The Company is committed to maximizing the value of its technology through corporate partnering, licensing and/or asset sales.

Dr. Helge Lubenow, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Epigenomics AG, thanked Greg Hamilton on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board: Greg Hamilton has taken a leading role in the commercialization of Epi ProColon and the development of the "Next-Gen" colorectal cancer screening test over the last years and has driven the process with his experience and strategic vision."

Greg Hamilton has been CEO of Epigenomics AG since July 2016 and in his role has been instrumental in working with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to establish clear reimbursement requirements for future blood-based colorectal cancer tests. However, in recent months, in the current capital market environment, the Company has been unable to raise additional capital to secure funding for the FDA pivotal study of the "Next-Gen" test. In response, the restructuring of the Company was initiated on February 15, 2023 to minimize costs. Against this backdrop, the resignation of Greg Hamilton now also takes place.

Furthermore, talks are being initiated with the other members of the Executive Board regarding the future composition of the board in the light of the restructuring of the company.

About Epigenomics

Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood testing for the early detection of cancer. Based on its proprietary biomarker technology for the detection of methylated DNA, Epigenomics develops blood tests for various cancer indications with high unmet medical need. Epigenomics currently focuses on the further development of its blood test Epi proColon® Next-Gen for the early detection of colorectal cancer.

For further information please visit www.epigenomics.com.

