EQS-News: Epigenomics AG: Member of the Executive Board and Chief Scientific Officer Andrew Lukowiak Resigns

EQS-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

Epigenomics AG: Member of the Executive Board and Chief Scientific Officer Andrew Lukowiak Resigns



19.05.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Epigenomics AG: Member of the Executive Board and Chief Scientific Officer Andrew Lukowiak Resigns



Berlin (Germany), May 19, 2023 -The Member of the Executive Board, President, and Chief Scientific Officer of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company"), Dr. Andrew Lukowiak, and the Company's Supervisory Board today agreed on his resignation from the Company and the Executive Board effective May 31, 2023. Between now and the resignation date Dr. Lukowiak will continue to support the Companys restructuring efforts in coordination with the Supervisory Board. The Company continues to be committed to maximizing the value of its technology through corporate partnering, licensing and/or asset sales.

Dr. Helge Lubenow, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Epigenomics AG, thanked Andrew Lukowiak on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board: Andrew Lukowiak has very successfully led the development and pre-clinical validation of our "Next-Gen" colorectal cancer screening test over the last 15 months and has driven the process with his experience and strategic vision."

Dr. Lukowiak has been a Member of the Executive Board, President, and CSO of Epigenomics AG since December 2021. His broad contributions across the organization have been instrumental in furthering the Companys colorectal cancer diagnostics program, including his systematic optimization of R&D structure and processes, as well as his execution of complementary partnerships. However, in recent months, in the current capital market environment, the Company has been unable to raise additional capital to secure funding for the FDA pivotal study of the "Next-Gen" test. In response, the restructuring of the Company was initiated on February 15, 2023 to minimize costs. Against this backdrop, the resignation of Dr. Andrew Lukowiak now also takes place.

The Supervisory Board will decide on the further composition of the Executive Board in due course.

About Epigenomics

Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood testing for the early detection of cancer. Based on its proprietary biomarker technology for the detection of methylated DNA, Epigenomics developed blood tests for various cancer indications with high unmet medical need.

For further information please visit www.epigenomics.com.

Contact:

Company

Epigenomics AG, Geneststrasse 5, 10829 Berlin

Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, Email: contact@epigenomics.com

Investor Relations

IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, Email: ir@epigenomics.com



Note on forward-looking statements

This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AG's actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.