28.04.2023 08:00:19
EQS-News: Epigenomics AG publishes financial results for fiscal year 2022
EQS-News: Epigenomics AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
Epigenomics AG publishes financial results for fiscal year 2022
Berlin (Germany) and San Diego, CA (U.S.A.), April 28, 2023 - Epigenomics AG (FSE: ECX, the "Company") today reported financial results (according to IFRS) for fiscal year 2022.
FINANCIAL RESULTS 2022
OPERATIONAL DEVELOPMENTS
Greg Hamilton, CEO of Epigenomics AG: "The future success of the Company will depend on our ability to create value for shareholders by out-licensing "Next-Gen" or by selling patents and biobanks. We recognize the difficult financial situation of the Company and the impact of the restructuring on our employees, customers, and investors. We will look to maximize the opportunities in front of us with the limited resources currently available."
OUTLOOK 2023
EBITDA / cash consumption
About Epigenomics
Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood testing for the early detection of cancer. Based on its proprietary biomarker technology for the detection of methylated DNA, Epigenomics developed blood tests for various cancer indications with high unmet medical need.
For further information please visit www.epigenomics.com.
Note on forward-looking statements
This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AG's actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.
