10.08.2023 08:00:29
EQS-News: Epigenomics AG publishes financial results for the first six months 2023
EQS-News: Epigenomics AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Epigenomics AG publishes financial results for the first six months 2023
Berlin (Germany), August 10, 2023 - Epigenomics AG (FSE: ECX, the "Company") today reported financial results (IFRS, unaudited) for the second quarter and first half of 2023.
Operational developments
Jens Ravens, CEO of Epigenomics AG: The Supervisory Board and I recommend that all shareholders approve the sale of significant assets to New Day Diagnostics LLC at the Company's upcoming Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting on September 11, 2023, in Berlin. We are convinced that the sale is in the best interest of Epigenomics and its shareholders in the current situation.
Dr. Helge Lubenow, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Epigenomics AG, commented: Following the discussions over the last months, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board are convinced that the agreement with New Day Diagnostics LLC currently offers the only opportunity to further develop the Next-Gen test, to achieve FDA approval and thus - if the sensitivity and specificity thresholds of CMS are exceeded - to obtain Medicare reimbursement. This would, in the view of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board, maximize the potential shareholder value to be achieved.
Financial key figures
Outlook 2023
More information
The interim statement for the first half of 2023 (unaudited) can be found on Epigenomics' website at: https://www.epigenomics.com/news-investors/financial-reports/.
About Epigenomics
Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood testing for the early detection of cancer. Based on its proprietary biomarker technology for the detection of methylated DNA, Epigenomics developed blood tests for various cancer indications with high unmet medical need.
For more information, please visit www.epigenomics.com.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Note on forward-looking statements
This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AG's actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.
[1]For reasons of comparability, the figure for 2022 was adjusted retrospectively.
10.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Epigenomics AG
|Bertha-Benz-Straße 5
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 24345-0
|Fax:
|+49 30 24345-555
|E-mail:
|ir@epigenomics.com
|Internet:
|www.epigenomics.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A32VN83
|WKN:
|A32VN8
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1700063
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1700063 10.08.2023 CET/CEST
