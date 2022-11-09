|
EQS-News: Epigenomics AG reports financial results for the first nine months 2022
Epigenomics AG reports financial results for the first nine months 2022
Berlin (Germany) and San Diego, CA (U.S.A.), November 9, 2022 - Epigenomics AG (FSE: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY, the "Company") today reported financial results (IFRS, unaudited) for the first nine months of 2022.
Operational developments
Greg Hamilton, CEO of Epigenomics AG, commented: We are extremely excited about the progress we have made on our Next-Gen blood-based CRC test and the corresponding clinical trial and we expect to provide a formal preliminary data set of Next-Gen shortly. We initiated the clinical trial with the enrollment of the first patients in September. Furthermore, we have met with the FDA via a pre-submission meeting and feel we have a clear path forward to success.
Outlook 2022
The financial report for the first nine months of 2022 can be found on Epigenomics' website at: https://www.epigenomics.com/news-investors/financial-reports/.
About Epigenomics
Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood testing for the early detection of cancer. Based on its proprietary biomarker technology for the detection of methylated DNA, Epigenomics develops and markets blood tests for various cancer indications with high unmet medical need. Epigenomics' lead product is the blood test Epi proColon® for the early detection of colorectal cancer. Epi proColon is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is marketed in the United States and Europe as well as other selected countries. HCCBloodTest, a blood test for the detection of liver cancer, have received the CE Mark for marketing in Europe.
For further information please visit www.epigenomics.com.
Note on forward-looking statements
This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AG's actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.
