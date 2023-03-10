|
EQS-News: Epigenomics AG: Revocation of admission to the Prime Standard (sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations)
EQS-News: Epigenomics AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Restructure of Company
Epigenomics AG: Revocation of admission to the Prime Standard (sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations)
The admission to the regulated market ("General Standard") will remain in place so that trading (introduction) of the shares in the General Standard is expected to start on June 12, 2023. No restrictions on the trading of Epigenomics AG shares are expected.
As announced in the ad hoc announcement of February 15, 2023, the revocation of the admission takes place in the context of the restructuring of the Company with the intention of minimizing costs. As a result of the change of stock exchange segment, the additional post-admission obligations of the Prime Standard no longer apply. These include, among others, the requirement to publish interim reports as of the reporting date of the 1st and 3rd quarters. This significantly reduces the costs associated with the listing for the Company.
Furthermore, as announced in the aforementioned ad hoc announcement, Epigenomics AG has also terminated the existing American Depository Receipts (ADR) program (DR ISIN: US29428N3008) with the depositary, the Bank of New York Mellon, effective April 7, 2023.
About Epigenomics
Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood testing for the early detection of cancer. Based on its proprietary biomarker technology for the detection of methylated DNA, Epigenomics develops blood tests for various cancer indications with high unmet medical need. Epigenomics currently focuses on the further development of its blood test Epi proColon® Next-Gen for the early detection of colorectal cancer.
For further information please visit www.epigenomics.com.
Contact:
Investor Relations
This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AG's actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.
10.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|English
|Epigenomics AG
|Geneststraße 5
|10829 Berlin
|Germany
|+49 30 24345-0
|+49 30 24345-555
|ir@epigenomics.com
|www.epigenomics.com
|DE000A32VN83
|A32VN8
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|1579691
1579691 10.03.2023 CET/CEST
