EQS-News: Epigenomics AG: Revocation of admission to the Prime Standard (sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations)

Revocation will become effective at the end of June 9, 2023

Admission to trading in the General Standard expected on June 12, 2023

Termination of the ADR program effective as of April 7, 2023



Berlin (Germany), March 10, 2023 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX1, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") announces that Deutsche Börse AG today approved the Company's application for the revocation of the admission of its registered shares (ISIN: DE000A32VN83) to the sub-segment of the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with additional post-admission obligations ("Prime Standard"). The revocation becomes effective at the end of June 9, 2023.

The admission to the regulated market ("General Standard") will remain in place so that trading (introduction) of the shares in the General Standard is expected to start on June 12, 2023. No restrictions on the trading of Epigenomics AG shares are expected.

As announced in the ad hoc announcement of February 15, 2023, the revocation of the admission takes place in the context of the restructuring of the Company with the intention of minimizing costs. As a result of the change of stock exchange segment, the additional post-admission obligations of the Prime Standard no longer apply. These include, among others, the requirement to publish interim reports as of the reporting date of the 1st and 3rd quarters. This significantly reduces the costs associated with the listing for the Company.

Furthermore, as announced in the aforementioned ad hoc announcement, Epigenomics AG has also terminated the existing American Depository Receipts (ADR) program (DR ISIN: US29428N3008) with the depositary, the Bank of New York Mellon, effective April 7, 2023.

About Epigenomics

Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood testing for the early detection of cancer. Based on its proprietary biomarker technology for the detection of methylated DNA, Epigenomics develops blood tests for various cancer indications with high unmet medical need. Epigenomics currently focuses on the further development of its blood test Epi proColon® Next-Gen for the early detection of colorectal cancer.

For further information please visit www.epigenomics.com.

