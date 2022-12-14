EQS-News: Epigenomics Licenses Protein Biomarker Technology for Blood-based Colorectal Cancer Test

EQS-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous

Epigenomics Licenses Protein Biomarker Technology for Blood-based Colorectal Cancer Test



14.12.2022 / 05:16 CET/CEST

Combined technologies have the potential to create a high-performance, cost-effective, blood-based CRC testing solution



Berlin (Germany) and San Diego, CA (U.S.A.), December 14, 2022 - Epigenomics Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company"), today announced that it has licensed from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center certain patent and technology rights to biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer detection.

Epigenomics intends to utilize this technology to complement its Next-Gen blood-based colorectal cancer screening test, which includes protein biomarkers as well as the Companys proprietary DNA methylation markers such as Septin9. The Companys goal is to produce an annual screening test that outperforms the accuracy of FIT and can be performed by local, regional, and reference laboratories throughout the U.S.

Epigenomics is committed to eliminating colorectal cancer and we believe we have the opportunity to create a novel cost-effective blood-based test that will play a significant role in reducing the mortality of the disease, said Greg Hamilton, CEO of Epigenomics.

About Epigenomics

Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood testing for the early detection of cancer. Based on its proprietary biomarker technology for the detection of methylated DNA, Epigenomics develops and markets blood tests for various cancer indications with high unmet medical need. Epigenomics' lead product is the blood test Epi proColon® for the early detection of colorectal cancer. Epi proColon is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is marketed in the United States and Europe as well as other selected countries. HCCBloodTest, a blood test for the detection of liver cancer, have received the CE Mark for marketing in Europe.

For further information please visit www.epigenomics.com.

Contact:

Company

Epigenomics AG, Geneststrasse 5, 10829 Berlin

Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, Email: contact@epigenomics.com

Investor Relations

IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, Email: ir@epigenomics.com

