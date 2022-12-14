|
EQS-News: Epigenomics Licenses Protein Biomarker Technology for Blood-based Colorectal Cancer Test
Epigenomics Licenses Protein Biomarker Technology for Blood-based Colorectal Cancer Test
Epigenomics intends to utilize this technology to complement its Next-Gen blood-based colorectal cancer screening test, which includes protein biomarkers as well as the Companys proprietary DNA methylation markers such as Septin9. The Companys goal is to produce an annual screening test that outperforms the accuracy of FIT and can be performed by local, regional, and reference laboratories throughout the U.S.
Epigenomics is committed to eliminating colorectal cancer and we believe we have the opportunity to create a novel cost-effective blood-based test that will play a significant role in reducing the mortality of the disease, said Greg Hamilton, CEO of Epigenomics.
About Epigenomics
Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood testing for the early detection of cancer. Based on its proprietary biomarker technology for the detection of methylated DNA, Epigenomics develops and markets blood tests for various cancer indications with high unmet medical need. Epigenomics' lead product is the blood test Epi proColon® for the early detection of colorectal cancer. Epi proColon is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is marketed in the United States and Europe as well as other selected countries. HCCBloodTest, a blood test for the detection of liver cancer, have received the CE Mark for marketing in Europe.
For further information please visit www.epigenomics.com.
Note on forward-looking statements
This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AG's actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.
