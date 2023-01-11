EQS-News: EPTI AB: EPTI divests 77 percent of the shares in Invajo AB

EQS-News: EPTI AB / Key word(s): Disposal

EPTI AB (publ) (EPTI) has today entered into an agreement to divest 77 percent of the shares in Invajo AB (Invajo). The purchase price amounts to SEK 10 million and acquisition of the shares takes place today, December 29, 2022. The buyer of the shares is a newly formed Joint Venture company owned by Invajo´s Management and strategic investment partners Jinderman & Partners AB and RLM Invest AB.

The buyer acquired 385 shares in Invajo, which corresponds to 77 percent of the shares, the purchase price is SEK 10 million ("Transaction"). The purchase price is paid in cash. EPTI will continue to own 115 shares, which corresponds to 23 percent of the shares in Invajo. The buyer of the shares is a newly formed company owned by Invajo's management Christian Ramel, Andreas Andersson and Joakim Birgersson as well as Jinderman & Partners AB and RLM Invest AB.

In December 2021, former Invajo Technologies AB (now EPTI) carried out a reverse takeover of all shares in the EPTI group's parent company, which was thereby admitted to trading on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. In connection with the reverse takeover, Invajo Technologies AB's operations were moved to the legal entity Invajo, which is partially divested through the Transaction.

"EPTI continues the communicated plan to collect our investments as minority holdings under the business area EPTI Invest. EPTI remains as a minority owner because we continue to have strong faith in the company going forward," says Arli Mujkic, CEO and founder of EPTI

Invajo has had an exciting journey to say the least and it is expected to gain new momentum with the launch of a brand new platform Q1 2023. That together with EPTI, Jinderman & Partners and RLM Invest, who all bring a huge know-how and network, gives us the opportunity to continue building Invajo into a leading player in event management, says Christian Ramel, Invajo's CEO

"As a former investor in Invajo since 2017 and CEO in 2021, I have followed the company closely for a long time. I am convinced that the new ownership constellation and the strategy we have jointly agreed on during the last few months' negotiations will give Invajo the best possible conditions to develop successfully and reach profitable growth. We at Jinderman & Partners are excited to continue this journey together with Invajo's management, EPTI and RLM Invest. Says Love Carlsson, Jinderman & Partners

The employees and board members of Invajo who hold shares in the Buyer together control a minority of the total number of shares in the Buyer, which is why the rules on certain targeted issues in ch. 16. the Companies Act is not applicable on the Transaction.

For further information, please contact:

Arli Mujkic, CEO, EPTI AB

E-mail: arli@epti.com

Phone: +49 176 626 999 64

Adam Bäckström, CFO, EPTI AB

E-mail: adam@epti.com

Phone: +46 73 026 68 26

About EPTI

EPTI invests capital and operational support for companies, entrepreneurs and founders to build market-leading innovative companies under the motto We Empower Innovation. As a tech company builder, this is done by adding state-of-the-art technology, sales and marketing, design, HR, admin and recruitment in addition to capital. EPTI also starts companies and joint ventures with driven co-founders and companies. The companies in EPTIs portfolio are in the segments Gaming, Fintech, Marketplace, SaaS and Services. Since the inception in 2017, a portfolio of more than 20 companies has been built up. The core business includes approximately 200 employees in eight countries around Europe. EPTI is more than an investment company, it is partly an investment company and partly a service company. A venture builder for founders, by founders.

