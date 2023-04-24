EQS-News: EPTI AB: EPTI intends to carry out an issue of convertible bonds of SEK 35 million

EQS-News: EPTI AB / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Issue of Debt

The board of EPTI AB ("EPTI" or the "Company") has today decided to investigate the conditions for carrying out a directed issue of convertible bonds of up to SEK 35 million ("Convertible Issue") to Swedish and international investors. The proceeds are intended to be used as payment for investments by companies in artificial intelligence in accordance with EPTI's updated strategy and to strengthen the Company's financial position.

The Directed Convertible Issue is intended to be carried out with deviation from the shareholders' preemptive rights and with the support of approval or authorization from the general meeting.

The company will inform about the outcome of the Directed Convertible Issue in a press release when the market survey has been completed. This is expected to take place during the first half of 2023. The procedure may, if the Company so decides, be shortened or extended and may be interrupted at any time and the Company may thus fully or partially refrain from carrying out the Directed Convertible Issue.

For further information, please contact:

Arli Mujkic, CEO, EPTI AB

E-mail: arli@epti.com

Phone: +49 176 626 999 64

About EPTI

EPTI is an investment company focusing on artificial intelligence (AI). The company has a deep understanding of the latest AI technologies and actively guides its portfolio companies with implementation and development of AI-based services. The headquarters is located in Stockholm. EPTI's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and admitted to trading on Börse Frankfurt Open Market.

For more information, see EPTIs website www.epti.com