Kryptos kurzfristig kaufen oder sparen? Jetzt individuelle Anlagemöglichkeiten bei BISON entdecken.-w-
14.11.2022 14:30:03

EQS-News: EQS Group AG: Continuation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 10,000 shares for the employee participation program

EQS-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
EQS Group AG: Continuation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 10,000 shares for the employee participation program

14.11.2022 / 14:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EQS Group AG: Continuation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 10,000 shares for the employee participation program

 

Munich 14 November 2022

The Management Board of EQS Group AG has decided today to continue its share repurchase of up to 10,000 of its own shares at a total purchase price (excluding transaction fees) of up to EUR 300,000. The share buy-back will continue on the 14.11.2022 and is limited until 31.12.2022. Until 11.10.2022, 5,884 shares have already been purchased. The repurchased shares serve exclusively to conduct the employee participation program MyEQS Shareplan.

 

The share repurchase will be executed through the stock exchange. The share repurchase will be carried out by an independent bank which will make its trading decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of shares independently of, and without any influence by, the Company within the specified time period. Pursuant to the agreement with the Company, the bank is obliged to comply with the safe harbor provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 with regard to the purchase price.

 

Information on the transactions relating to the repurchase program will be published according to Article 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 no later than by the end of the seventh daily market session following the date of the execution of the transaction and will be made available on the Company's website under https://www.eqs.com/home/company/investors/.

 

Person making the notification: André Marques, CFO

 

Contact:

André Marques

CFO

Tel.: +49 89-444430-033

Mobile: +49 175-5250009

Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com


14.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49(0)89 444 430-000
Fax: +49(0)89 444 430-049
E-mail: info@eqs.com
Internet: www.eqs.com
ISIN: DE0005494165
WKN: 549416
Indices: Scale
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1487081

 
End of News EQS News Service

1487081  14.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1487081&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EQS Group AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EQS Group AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EQS Group AG 25,80 6,61% EQS Group AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street kaum verändert erwartet -- ATX nahe Nulllinie -- DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dreht nach einem freundlichen Start am Vormittag ins Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startet höher in die neue Woche. Die asiatischen Märkte tendierten am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen