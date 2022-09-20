Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
20.09.2022 17:55:07

EQS-News: EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 10,000 shares for the employee participation program

20.09.2022 / 17:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich 20 September 2022

As announced today, the Management Board of EQS Group AG has decided to carry out a share repurchase of up to 10,000 of its own shares. On this basis, the Management Board of EQS Group AG decided today that the company should acquire up to 10,000 of its own shares at a total purchase price (excluding incidental transaction charges) of up to EUR 300,000. The share buy-back will commence on 21.09.2022 and is limited until 11.10.2022. The repurchased shares serve exclusively to implement an employee participation program MyEQS Shareplan.

 

The share repurchase will be executed through the stock exchange. The share repurchase will be carried out by an independent bank which will make its trading decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of shares independently of, and without any influence by, the Company within the specified time period. Pursuant to the agreement with the Company, the bank is obliged to comply with the safe harbor provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 with regard to the purchase price.

 

Information on the transactions relating to the repurchase program will be published according to Article 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 no later than by the end of the seventh daily market session following the date of the execution of the transaction and will be made available on the Company's website under https://www.eqs.com/home/company/investors/.

 

Person making the notification: André Marques, CFO

 

Contact:

André Marques

CFO

Tel.: +49 89-444430-033

Mobile: +49 175-5250009

Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com

 

 


Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49(0)89 444 430-000
Fax: +49(0)89 444 430-049
E-mail: info@eqs.com
Internet: www.eqs.com
ISIN: DE0005494165
WKN: 549416
Indices: Scale
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1446619

 
1446619  20.09.2022 CET/CEST

