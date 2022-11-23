EQS-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed

EQS-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares

EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed



23.11.2022 / 17:15 CET/CEST

EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed

Munich 23 November 2022

In the period September 21, 2022 to November 23, 2022 (inclusive) a total of 10,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share repurchase of EQS Group AG. The start date of the buyback was announced on September 20, 2022.

Due to the start of the closed period for the interim report publication the share repurchase has been interrupted from October 12 until November 11.

The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee participation program. A bank mandated by EQS Group AG conducted the buyback of the shares exclusively on Xetra.

In the period from September 21, 2022 to November 23, 2022, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

Date Total number of shares bought back Weighted average share price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) 21.09.2022 451 29.00 13,079.00 22.09.2022 510 28.60 14,586.00 23.09.2022 522 28.10 14,668.20 26.09.2022 528 27.50 14,520.00 27.09.2022 300 27.40 8,220.00 28.09.2022 492 26.86 13,215.12 29.09.2022 506 26.04 13,176.24 30.09.2022 568 24.00 13,632.00 04.10.2022 477 24.00 11,448.00 05.10.2022 527 24.49 12,906.23 07.10.2022 493 24.60 12,127.80 10.10.2022 500 24.40 12,200.00 11.10.2022 10 23.90 239.00 14.11.2022 300 26.00 7,800.00 15.11.2022 658 26.50 17,437.00 17.11.2022 757 26.89 20,354.59 18.11.2022 814 26.50 21,571.00 21.11.2022 864 26.00 22,464.00 22.11.2022 273 25.40 6,934.20 23.11.2022 450 24.93 11,220.00 Total 10,000 26.18 261,798.38

Information about the transactions is available on the Company's website under https://www.eqs.com/home/company/investors/ .

Person making the notification: André Marques, CFO

Contact:

André Marques

CFO

Tel.: +49 89-444430-033

Mobile: +49 175-5250009

Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com