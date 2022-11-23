EQS-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed

|
Munich 23 November 2022
In the period September 21, 2022 to November 23, 2022 (inclusive) a total of 10,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share repurchase of EQS Group AG. The start date of the buyback was announced on September 20, 2022.
Due to the start of the closed period for the interim report publication the share repurchase has been interrupted from October 12 until November 11.
The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee participation program. A bank mandated by EQS Group AG conducted the buyback of the shares exclusively on Xetra.
In the period from September 21, 2022 to November 23, 2022, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:
Information about the transactions is available on the Company's website under https://www.eqs.com/home/company/investors/.
Person making the notification: André Marques, CFO
Contact:
André Marques
CFO
Tel.: +49 89-444430-033
Mobile: +49 175-5250009
Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com
23.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EQS Group AG
|Karlstr. 47
|80333 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49(0)89 444 430-000
|Fax:
|+49(0)89 444 430-049
|E-mail:
|info@eqs.com
|Internet:
|www.eqs.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005494165
|WKN:
|549416
|Indices:
|Scale
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1495043
|End of News
|EQS News Service
