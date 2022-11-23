EQS-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed

23.11.2022 17:15:02

EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed

EQS-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed

23.11.2022 / 17:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed

Munich 23 November 2022

In the period September 21, 2022 to November 23, 2022 (inclusive) a total of 10,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share repurchase of EQS Group AG. The start date of the buyback was announced on September 20, 2022.

Due to the start of the closed period for the interim report publication the share repurchase has been interrupted from October 12 until November 11.

The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee participation program. A bank mandated by EQS Group AG conducted the buyback of the shares exclusively on Xetra.

In the period from September 21, 2022 to November 23, 2022, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

 

Date Total number of shares bought back Weighted average share price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR)
21.09.2022 451   29.00                                          13,079.00
22.09.2022 510                                                                     28.60                                          14,586.00
23.09.2022 522                                                                     28.10                                          14,668.20
26.09.2022 528                                                                     27.50                                          14,520.00
27.09.2022 300                                                                     27.40                                            8,220.00
28.09.2022 492                                                                     26.86                                          13,215.12
29.09.2022 506                                                                     26.04                                          13,176.24
30.09.2022 568                                                                     24.00                                          13,632.00
04.10.2022 477                                                                     24.00                                          11,448.00
05.10.2022 527                                                                     24.49                                          12,906.23
07.10.2022 493                                                                     24.60                                          12,127.80
10.10.2022 500                                                                     24.40                                          12,200.00
11.10.2022 10                                                                     23.90                                                239.00
14.11.2022 300                                                                     26.00                                            7,800.00
15.11.2022 658                                                                     26.50                                          17,437.00
17.11.2022 757                                                                     26.89                                          20,354.59
18.11.2022 814                                                                     26.50                                          21,571.00
21.11.2022 864                                                                     26.00                                          22,464.00
22.11.2022 273                                                                     25.40                                            6,934.20
23.11.2022 450                                                                     24.93                                          11,220.00
Total 10,000                                                                     26.18                                       261,798.38

Information about the transactions is available on the Company's website under https://www.eqs.com/home/company/investors/.

 

Person making the notification: André Marques, CFO

 

Contact:

André Marques

CFO

Tel.: +49 89-444430-033

Mobile: +49 175-5250009

Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com

 


23.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49(0)89 444 430-000
Fax: +49(0)89 444 430-049
E-mail: info@eqs.com
Internet: www.eqs.com
ISIN: DE0005494165
WKN: 549416
Indices: Scale
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1495043

 
End of News EQS News Service

1495043  23.11.2022 CET/CEST

