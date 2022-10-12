EQS-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares finished due to closed period

|
12.10.2022 13:50:02
|
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares finished due to closed period
Munich 12 October 2022
In the period September 21, 2022 to October 11, 2022 (inclusive) a total of 5,884 shares were bought back within the framework of the share repurchase of EQS Group AG. The start date of the buyback was announced on September 20, 2022.
Due to the start of the closed period for the nine month 2022 reporting the share repurchase has been finished.
The acquisition of the shares serves the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee participation program. A bank mandated by EQS Group AG conducts the buyback of the shares exclusively on Xetra.
In the period from September 21, 2022 to October 11, 2022, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:
Information about the transactions is available on the Company's website under https://www.eqs.com/home/company/investors/.
Person making the notification: André Marques, CFO
Contact:
André Marques
CFO
Tel.: +49 89-444430-033
Mobile: +49 175-5250009
Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com
|
1462097 12.10.2022 CET/CEST
