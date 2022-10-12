EQS-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares finished due to closed period

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.10.2022 13:50:02

12.10.2022 / 13:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich 12 October 2022

In the period September 21, 2022 to October 11, 2022 (inclusive) a total of 5,884 shares were bought back within the framework of the share repurchase of EQS Group AG. The start date of the buyback was announced on September 20, 2022.

 

Due to the start of the closed period for the nine month 2022 reporting the share repurchase has been finished.

 

The acquisition of the shares serves the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee participation program. A bank mandated by EQS Group AG conducts the buyback of the shares exclusively on Xetra.

 

In the period from September 21, 2022 to October 11, 2022, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

 

 

Date Total number of shares bought back Weighted average share price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR)
21.09.2022 451 29.00 13,079.00
22.09.2022 510 28.60 14,586.00
23.09.2022 522 28.10 14,668.20
26.09.2022 528 27.50 14,520.00
27.09.2022 300 27.40 8,220.00
28.09.2022 492 26.86 13,215.12
29.09.2022 506 26.04 13,176.24
30.09.2022 568 24.00 13,632.00
04.10.2022 477 24.00 11,448.00
05.10.2022 527 24.49 12,906.23
07.10.2022 493 24.60 12,127.80
10.10.2022 500 24.40 12,200.00
11.10.2022 10 23.90 239.00
Total 5,884 26.18 154,017.59

 

Information about the transactions is available on the Company's website under https://www.eqs.com/home/company/investors/.

 

Person making the notification: André Marques, CFO

 

Contact:

André Marques

CFO

Tel.: +49 89-444430-033

Mobile: +49 175-5250009

Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com

 


