EQS-News: Eriola Bibolli to become Chair of the Management Board of ProCredit Holding AG

Eriola Bibolli will take office as planned on 1 March.

The current Chair, Hubert Spechtenhauser, is retiring.

Frankfurt am Main, 26 February 2026 – Eriola Bibolli (51), Member of the Management Board of ProCredit Holding AG, will take over as Chair of the Management Board from Hubert Spechtenhauser (63) on 1 March 2026 as planned. Mr Spechtenhauser will retire at the end of February 2026. He has held the position of Chair of the Management Board of ProCredit Holding since 1 November 2022.

“Over the past five years, Hubert Spechtenhauser has played a pivotal role in shaping the strategic and operational development of the ProCredit group, including the change in the legal form in 2023 and the strategic realignment of the group communicated at the 2024 Capital Markets Day. With his profound expertise gained in over thirty years of experience in leading financial institutions, his clear vision, and his unwavering commitment, he has strengthened our banking group in the long term and positioned it for the future”, said Supervisory Board Chair Rainer Ottenstein. “On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to express our sincere appreciation for his extensive expertise, his exemplary leadership and his steadfast dedication.

For ProCredit, being able to now fill the demanding position of Chair of the Management Board from within its own ranks is a strong sign of its corporate culture and inner strength,” explained Mr Ottenstein. “With the appointment of Ms Bibolli, we have found the ideal candidate. Ms Bibolli embodies stability, while driving an enhanced approach to digitalisation, scalability, and dynamic growth in general.”

He continued: “She has been part of ProCredit since 2001 and brings operational perspective gained through business at bank level to the management of the group. When she became a member of the Management Board of ProCredit Holding AG in 2023 and first assumed responsibility as Chief Risk Officer, she reshaped the risk strategy and strengthened the risk structures. When later in the year she became responsible for a broad strategic portfolio - among others Retail and MSME Banking, Group IT & PCH IT - she developed among others a transformative digital retail banking strategy. She set up business development structures in ProCredit Holding and redesigned governance and operating model towards digitally agile operations.”

Born in Albania, Ms Bibolli studied business administration and began her professional career with the ProCredit group in 2001 at ProCredit Bank Kosovo. From 2007 to 2019, she held the position of Deputy General Manager and member of the Management Board before being appointed General Manager in 2019. She contributed significantly to the bank’s successful development. In 2023, Ms Bibolli became a member of the Management Board of ProCredit Holding AG. She has been active in ProCredit’s target markets in South Eastern and Eastern Europe for many years and has gained extensive expertise in operations serving both business and retail clients.

“The ProCredit group has been my professional home for over two decades and I am very much looking forward to my new responsibilities,” said Ms Bibolli at the start of her tenure. “What makes ProCredit special for me are the people and the conviction that we at ProCredit can make a difference, both for entrepreneurs and private customers: In a world defined by rapid change and digital acceleration, our success will depend on how bold and agile we can be in evolving - leveraging technology to meet the rapidly increasing expectations of our customers while staying grounded in the values that guide us. By embracing this development with clarity, purpose and speed, we will enable positive transformation and position the ProCredit group to lead with impact as the digitally enabled, sustainability-focused banking group in South Eastern and Eastern Europe by 2029. It is with this understanding that I look forward to my new role.”

Hubert Spechtenhauser will remain part of ProCredit group as a supervisory board member in ProCredit banks.

