EQS-News: Ernst Russ AG Acquires Four Intermediate-Class Tanker Newbuildings

EQS-News: Ernst Russ AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

Ernst Russ AG Acquires Four Intermediate-Class Tanker Newbuildings



15.04.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg-based Shipowner Strengthens Diversification, Secures Long-term Cashflows and Increases Capital Market Attractiveness

Hamburg, 15 April 2026 – Ernst Russ AG continues its strategic growth course: the Hamburg-based shipowner has entered into an agreement to acquire four modern IMO Type II chemical/product tankers of the Intermediate class (18,500 dwt) – with all four vessels secured under fixed charters of at least five years from delivery. The charter backlog of the Ernst Russ Group increases by approximately USD 126 m.

The four newbuildings, built at Wuhu Shipyard Co., Ltd., China, feature a technical specification that clearly positions them in the premium segment:

Twelve tanks with high-quality MarineLINE coating enable the transport of a broad range of cargo including vegetable oils, petroleum products and chemicals

The methanol-ready design ensures high ESG compliance and long-term viability of the four vessels

Ice Class 1B and Great Lakes capability provide access to niche markets with attractive rate structures

This combination of cargo flexibility and technical specification creates commercial versatility, secures a structurally high employment potential and strengthens the resilience of the portfolio against segment-specific market fluctuations.

The first two vessels will be delivered between Q4 2026 and Q1 2027, with the remaining two vessels scheduled for delivery between Q1 and Q2 2027. The fixed charter includes extension options and secures cashflows over the first five to eight years. Financing will be structured conservatively, ensuring financial stability while enabling an attractive leverage of return on equity.

Ernst Russ AG's entry into the tanker segment is a consistent step towards diversification across multiple shipping segments. The modern newbuildings also contribute to fleet rejuvenation and meet high ESG standards. The significantly strengthened charter backlog makes the Group's earnings power more transparent and predictable and thereby increases the investment appeal of the stock.

„The segment we are investing in offers structural attractiveness: supply is limited, demand for modern tonnage is growing, and access to niche markets with restrictive approval requirements gives us a genuine competitive advantage – the foundation for attractive long-term returns," says Joseph Schuchmann, Co-CEO and Chief Commercial Officer of Ernst Russ AG.

About Ernst Russ AG: Ernst Russ AG is a publicly listed, internationally active ship-owner based in Hamburg. Parts of the company's history date back to 1893. The Group currently owns a fleet of 27 vessels, partly operated with strategic partners, and has two additional vessels on order. The focus is on container vessels ranging from 700 to 4,200 TEU, complemented by a larger 13,400 TEU container vessel, three multipurpose vessels, and a handysize bulker. The goal is to operate a sustainable and well-diversified fleet with a balanced risk distribution in terms of employment durations and counterparties.

Contact:Ernst Russ AGAnika HillmerInvestor RelationsTel. +49 40 88 88 1 1800E-Mail: ir@ernst-russ.de