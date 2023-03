EQS-News: Ernst Russ AG: Acquisition of 1,025 TEU container vessel Bakkafoss

EQS-News: Ernst Russ AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

Hamburg, 14 March 2023 - A joint venture between Eimskip and Ernst Russ AG acquired a second-hand vessel. The container vessel to be named Bakkafoss with a slot capacity of 1,025 TEU was built in 2009 and is chartered out to Eimskip for a period of up to three years. With this investment the partners enlarge their successfully operated ship portfolio.

The delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023. The parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction details.

About Ernst Russ Group: Ernst Russ AG is an internationally operating ship owner and maritime investment manager based in Hamburg. Parts of the company date back to 1893. The Group currently manages a fleet of 29 fully consolidated vessels. The focus here is on container vessels with a capacity of between 700 and 6,600 TEU. Ernst Russ AG expands its fleet on an ongoing basis thus ensuring stable and sustainable added value for its shareholders.

