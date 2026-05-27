EQS-News: Ernst Russ AG: Increase in Free Float Following Successful Reallocation of Main Shareholders' Shares

EQS-News: Ernst Russ AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Ernst Russ AG: Increase in Free Float Following Successful Reallocation of Main Shareholders' Shares



27.05.2026 / 14:53 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 27 May 2026 – The Hamburg-based shipowner Ernst Russ AG has been informed by its major shareholders of the reallocation of shares. The successful and oversubscribed private placement increases the free float of the Ernst Russ share from 24.7% to 28.0%.

The transaction is in line with the strategic realignment of Ernst Russ AG and represents a further milestone on the path the company has set out: through the targeted development of a diversified fleet across multiple shipping segments, long-term charter contracts and renowned counterparties, the company is building a stable foundation for sustainable growth. The broadening of the shareholder base strengthens Ernst Russ AG's capital markets presence, increases the liquidity of the share and forms the foundation for the next phase of the company's development.

The main shareholders are fully aligned with the strategic direction of Ernst Russ AG and will continue to actively accompany and support the company's vision.

"Ernst Russ AG welcomes the reallocation of a tranche of shares and thanks all parties involved. The strong interest shown by numerous new investors is a clear vote of confidence in our business model and underscores the capital market attractiveness of our share," says Dr. Christopher Eilers, Co-CEO and CFO of Ernst Russ AG.

The Three-Month-Report and the Investor Presentation for Q1 2026 will be published on 28 May 2026 and presented in an earnings call.

About Ernst Russ AG: Ernst Russ AG is a publicly listed shipowner based in Hamburg, with roots tracing back to 1893. The goal is to operate a sustainable and well-diversified fleet with a balanced risk distribution in terms of employment durations and counterparties. The existing fleet comprises container vessels of various size classes, complemented by multipurpose vessels and a handysize bulker. In addition, the group holds an order book of newbuildings scheduled for delivery in the coming years, which will strategically advance the fleet's development.

Contact:

Ernst Russ AGAnika HillmerInvestor RelationsTel. +49 40 88 88 1 1800E-Mail: ir@ernst-russ.de