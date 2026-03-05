EQS-News: Ernst Russ AG: Preliminary Results 2025

EQS-News: Ernst Russ AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Ernst Russ AG: Preliminary Results 2025



05.03.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hamburg, 5 March 2026: Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, Ernst Russ AG expects to generate consolidated revenue of approximately EUR 158 m and EBIT of around EUR 96 m for the financial year 2025. The guidance for the past financial year has therefore been confirmed. Liquidity amounted to approximately EUR 114 m as of the reporting date.



As part of a strategy update, the Management Board of Ernst Russ AG reaffirms its existing strategic priorities: the expansion of a profitable, sustainable portfolio across different shipping segments, the long-term employment of the fleet while maintaining high technical availability, and a high level of transparency as a prerequisite for access to the capital markets. As part of the strategic development of the fleet, two multipurpose vessels were acquired at the end of February 2026 and have been chartered out on a long-term basis at attractive conditions. In addition, we succeeded in securing long-term employment for the largest vessel in the fleet, MV “Rome Express”, until the second quarter of 2033. Together with further charter agreements successfully concluded in recent months, the average charter duration as of 31 December 2025 amounts to approximately 26.0 months and the charter backlog totals around EUR 449 m. In the financial year 2025, the fleet of the Ernst Russ Group achieved average charter revenues of 18,135 USD per day at an employment rate of 97.7 %.



The audited financial statements for the 2025 financial year will be published as scheduled on 25 March 2026. On this occasion, the Company will host an earnings call during which management will present the financial results and outline the key developments of the reporting period. An outlook on the Company’s future business development will also be provided. Following the presentation, analysts and investors will have the opportunity to ask questions.



Details of the earnings call:



Date: 25.03.2026

Time: 10:30 a.m. (CEST)

Webcast link: Register here



“We are pleased to present the business performance and financial figures for the financial year 2025 to our shareholders and all interested parties during our earnings call. Our objective is to continue providing the capital markets with transparent information about our development and planned activities and to further intensify direct dialogue with our investors,” says Dr Christopher Eilers, Co-CEO and CFO of Ernst Russ AG.



About Ernst Russ AG: Ernst Russ AG is a publicly listed, internationally operating ship-owner based in Hamburg. Parts of the company’s history date back to 1893. The Group currently owns a fleet of 25 vessels, partly operated with strategic partners, and has two additional vessels on order. The focus is on container vessels ranging from 700 to 4,200 TEU, complemented by a larger 13,400 TEU container vessel, a Handysize bulker, and a multipurpose vessel. The goal is to operate a sustainable fleet with well-diversified employment durations.



Contact:

Ernst Russ AG

Anika Hillmer

Investor Relations

Tel. +49 40 88 88 1 1800

E-Mail: ir@ernst-russ.de Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, Ernst Russ AG expects to generate consolidated revenue of approximately EUR 158 m and EBIT of around EUR 96 m for the financial year 2025. The guidance for the past financial year has therefore been confirmed. Liquidity amounted to approximately EUR 114 m as of the reporting date.As part of a strategy update, the Management Board of Ernst Russ AG reaffirms its existing strategic priorities: the expansion of a profitable, sustainable portfolio across different shipping segments, the long-term employment of the fleet while maintaining high technical availability, and a high level of transparency as a prerequisite for access to the capital markets. As part of the strategic development of the fleet, two multipurpose vessels were acquired at the end of February 2026 and have been chartered out on a long-term basis at attractive conditions. In addition, we succeeded in securing long-term employment for the largest vessel in the fleet, MV “Rome Express”, until the second quarter of 2033. Together with further charter agreements successfully concluded in recent months, the average charter duration as of 31 December 2025 amounts to approximately 26.0 months and the charter backlog totals around EUR 449 m. In the financial year 2025, the fleet of the Ernst Russ Group achieved average charter revenues of 18,135 USD per day at an employment rate of 97.7 %.The audited financial statements for the 2025 financial year will be published as scheduled on 25 March 2026. On this occasion, the Company will host an earnings call during which management will present the financial results and outline the key developments of the reporting period. An outlook on the Company’s future business development will also be provided. Following the presentation, analysts and investors will have the opportunity to ask questions.25.03.202610:30 a.m. (CEST)“We are pleased to present the business performance and financial figures for the financial year 2025 to our shareholders and all interested parties during our earnings call. Our objective is to continue providing the capital markets with transparent information about our development and planned activities and to further intensify direct dialogue with our investors,” says Dr Christopher Eilers, Co-CEO and CFO of Ernst Russ AG.Ernst Russ AG is a publicly listed, internationally operating ship-owner based in Hamburg. Parts of the company’s history date back to 1893. The Group currently owns a fleet of 25 vessels, partly operated with strategic partners, and has two additional vessels on order. The focus is on container vessels ranging from 700 to 4,200 TEU, complemented by a larger 13,400 TEU container vessel, a Handysize bulker, and a multipurpose vessel. The goal is to operate a sustainable fleet with well-diversified employment durations.Contact:Ernst Russ AGAnika HillmerInvestor RelationsTel. +49 40 88 88 1 1800E-Mail: ir@ernst-russ.de

05.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News