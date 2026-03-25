EQS-News: Ernst Russ AG Publishes Financial Results for the Year 2025

EQS-News: Ernst Russ AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

Ernst Russ AG Publishes Financial Results for the Year 2025



25.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Earnings Growth and Clear Future Strategy – Hamburg-based Shipowner Turns a New Chapter

Group revenues of EUR 158.1 m and Group EBIT of EUR 96.4 m, guidance confirmed

Equity ratio of 79.1%, ample liquidity of EUR 114.3 m, and a charter backlog of EUR 448.6 m with an average remaining duration of charter contracts of 26 months create flexibility to act and planning reliability

Fleet utilization of 97.7% and average charter revenues of USD 18,135 per day demonstrate operational strength

Fleet optimized to 25 vessels and two newbuildings ordered – significant reduction of non-strategic minority interests

Earnings call today, 25 March 2026, 10:30 a.m. (CEST)

Dividend of EUR 0.25 per share for the year 2025

Hamburg, 25 March 2026 – 2025 was a year of fundamental shifts: transatlantic alliances came under pressure, trade conflicts intensified, and geopolitical tensions – including military events in the Middle East – shaped the operating environment. In this context, Ernst Russ AG has demonstrated the resilience of its business model and is turning a new chapter – with a clear growth trajectory and a resolute focus on the next phase of the company's development.

For the Ernst Russ Group ("ER Group"), the year 2025 marks a deliberate step towards greater transparency and capital market visibility and a new self-image – with a newly formed management team and as a company that is actively shaping its next chapter.

Ernst Russ AG is consistently aligning its group strategy towards diversification: with a clear focus on multiple shipping segments, long-term charter contracts, and high-quality counterparties, the company is creating a stable foundation for sustainable returns. In 2025, the Group reinforced this course with the acquisition of two containership newbuildings committed to long-term employment under ten-year charter contracts. At the beginning of 2026, the ER Group successfully continued this course with the acquisition of two multipurpose vessels, each chartered for seven years. The further expansion of the diversified fleet is a firm component of the communicated corporate strategy.

The net assets, financial position, and results of operations of the ER Group developed as expected in the 2025 financial year. The Group was able to benefit from the fleet's sustainable employment concept during the reporting year. The solid equity base with an equity ratio of 79.1% and the ample liquidity at year-end of EUR 114.3 m put the Group in a position to act selectively and decisively. The fleet was optimized to 25 vessels in 2025 and the charter backlog was significantly expanded. The deliberate portfolio management to improve the quality, predictability, and capital market suitability of the fleet caused the average remaining duration of charter contracts to rise by 12.3 months to 26.0 months, with a charter backlog of EUR 448.6 m.

In the 2025 financial year, the ER Group generated consolidated revenues of EUR 158.1 m, compared to EUR 172.7 m in the prior year, and EBIT of EUR 96.4 m, compared to EUR 67.7 m in the prior year. The consolidated net profit after non-controlling interests increased from EUR 42.5 m to EUR 73.5 m. In the 2025 financial year, the ER Group's fleet achieved average charter revenues of USD 18,135 per day at an occupancy rate of 97.7%.

The ER Group expects consolidated revenues for the full year 2026 in a range of EUR 145 m to EUR 160 m and an operating result (EBIT) of between EUR 34 m and EUR 44 m.

For the year 2025, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of EUR 0.25 per share to the Annual General Meeting.

"Our solid equity base and strong liquidity give us the opportunity to invest in a targeted and selective manner. The growing interest from investors and analysts shows that our new strategic direction is resonating with the capital market," says Co-CEO and Chief Financial Officer of Ernst Russ AG, Dr Christopher Eilers. "With the expansion of our presence in the multipurpose segment at the beginning of 2026, we are consistently implementing our strategy: a diversified fleet, long-term employment, and disciplined capital allocation – geared towards sustainable returns for our investors," adds Joseph Schuchmann, Co-CEO and Chief Commercial Officer of Ernst Russ AG.

The current 2025 Annual Report of Ernst Russ AG and the investor presentation are available for download at www.ernst-russ.de.

Management will present the results as part of an earnings call and will subsequently be available for questions from analysts and investors. The webcast is available today at 10:30 a.m. (CEST) at the following link: Earnings Call

In Millions of EUR FY 2025 FY 2024 ? Earnings Revenues 158.1 172.7 -8.5 % EBIT 96.4 67.7 +42.4 % Consolidated Net Income (after non-controlling interests) 73.5 42.5 +72.9 % Balance Sheet Liquidity 114.3 110.7 +3.3 % Equity Ratio 79.1 % 75.0 % +4.1 pp Operating Figures Utilization Rate 97.7 % 96.4 % +1.3 pp Avg. Charter Revenue (USD/day) 18,135 17,457 +678 USD Charter Backlog (EUR m) 448.6 278.8 +169.8 Avg. Remaining Duration of Charter Contracts (min., months) 26.0 13.7 +12.3



About Ernst Russ AG: Ernst Russ AG is a publicly listed, internationally operating ship-owner based in Hamburg. Parts of the company’s history date back to 1893. The Group currently owns a fleet of 25 vessels, partly operated with strategic partners, and has two additional vessels on order. The focus is on container vessels ranging from 700 to 4,200 TEU, complemented by a larger 13,400 TEU container vessel, a Handysize bulker, and a multipurpose vessel. The goal is to operate a sustainable fleet with well-diversified employment durations.

Contact:

Ernst Russ AGAnika HillmerInvestor RelationsTel. +49 40 88 88 1 1800E-Mail: ir@ernst-russ.de