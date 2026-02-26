Ernst Russ Aktie

Ernst Russ für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A16107 / ISIN: DE000A161077

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.02.2026 09:04:23

EQS-News: Ernst Russ AG strengthens exposure to multipurpose segment

EQS-News: Ernst Russ AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Ernst Russ AG strengthens exposure to multipurpose segment

26.02.2026 / 09:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ernst Russ AG strengthens exposure to multipurpose segment

Hamburg, 26 February 2026 – With the acquisition of two multipurpose vessels, MV “Ronnie” and MV “Charlie”, the Ernst Russ Group continues to advance the strategic development of its fleet. The transaction represents an integral part in the long-term fleet strategy and underlines the company’s ambition to achieve sustainable growth in selected segments.

Both vessels are chartered for seven years to dship Carriers, a globally operating European company specialised in project cargo. The secured employment for both vessels strengthens the Group’s long-term earnings base, enhances the visibility of future cash flows and highlights the sustainable and predictable nature of the investment. As modern units, the vessels will also make a significant contribution to the rejuvenation and future viability of the Ernst Russ Group’s shipping fleet. The handover of both vessels is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

The acquired vessels are F500-type multipurpose ships of around 12,500 dwt, built in 2021/2022 and fitted with two onboard Liebherr cranes enabling tandem lifts of up to 500 tonnes. Their flexible design allows for the combined transport of heavy lift and project cargo, as well as a broad range of conventional bulk and general cargoes.

“With this deal, we are further sharpening our portfolio and increasing our exposure in an attractive segment. The current market environment, with limited supply and robust demand, provides a solid foundation for sustainable earnings,” says Co-CEO and Chief Commercial Officer Joseph Schuchmann.
MV â€œCharlieâ€ â€“ a modern F500-type multipurpose vessel equipped with two Liebherr onboard cranes. Â© dship Carriers

MV “Charlie” – a modern F500-type multipurpose vessel equipped with two Liebherr onboard cranes. © dship Carriers

On 25 March 2026, Ernst Russ AG will publish its Annual Report for the 2025 financial year.

About Ernst Russ AG:
Ernst Russ AG is a publicly listed, internationally operating ship-owner based in Hamburg. Parts of the company’s history date back to 1893. The Group currently owns a fleet of 25 vessels, partly operated with strategic partners, and has two additional vessels on order. The focus is on container vessels ranging from 700 to 4,200 TEU, complemented by a larger 13,400 TEU container vessel, a Handysize bulker, and a multipurpose vessel. The goal is to operate a sustainable fleet with well-diversified employment durations.

Contact:

Ernst Russ AG
Anika Hillmer
Investor Relations
Tel. +49 40 88 88 1 1800
E-Mail: ir@ernst-russ.de

26.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Ernst Russ AG
Elbchaussee 370
22609 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 88881-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 88881-199
E-mail: ir@ernst-russ.de
Internet: www.ernst-russ.de
ISIN: DE000A161077
WKN: A16107
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2281872

 
End of News EQS News Service

2281872  26.02.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ernst Russ AG

mehr Nachrichten