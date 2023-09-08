EQS-News: ESG Kontrons increased transparency rewarded by ESG rating agencies

08.09.2023 14:39:27

ESG Kontrons increased transparency rewarded by ESG rating agencies

ESG Kontrons increased transparency rewarded by ESG rating agencies

Kontron managed to improve its Sustainalytics rating to 20.2 points. MSCI confirmed their BBB rating and Moodys Analytics puts Kontrons effort in environment and human rights at above industry averages.

The simplification of the group structure to increase transparency is making further progress. Since year-end 2021, the number of entities has been significantly reduced through mergers, sales, or liquidations to currently 44 entities, with further streamlining going forward. Exposure in the CIS region has been lowered from 7% by year-end 2021 to currently below 5%.

The ESG risk management assessment by Sustainalytics put Kontrons ESG risk rating with 20.2 points close to other peers in the low-risk area. MSCI confirmed their ESG rating of BBB in 2023. Moodys Analytics puts Kontrons efforts in the areas of environment and human rights at above industry averages. Kontron is determined to continue its path of ESG improvements which includes promotion of its green products such as smart energy and high-speed train solutions as well as green initiatives within Kontron such as increased use of photovoltaic and electric cars.

About Kontron
Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, medical and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange and has around 4,500 employees with subsidiaries in more than 20 countries around the world.

