17.08.2023 14:11:14
EQS-News: ESGTI AG: ESG Engineering Italia obtains an important patent for an agro-industrial process
ESG Engineering Italia s.r.l., an ESGTI Group company, officially obtained the patent for its "Agroindustrial Integrated Digital Process" on July 20th 2023. The patent protection is granted for 20 years.
This patented process is part of the TAP (Tech Agrarian Protocol), developed together with ESG EKO AGRO Group ("EEAG") - another ESGTI Group company. The process allows the recording and monitoring of all phases of the agricultural process from the producer to the consumer, the agro-energy balance and the environmental parameters of the agricultural production.
The timing of the patent grant coincides with the launch of EEAG's agro-photovoltaic projects, which are also managed by ESG Engineering Italia. ESGTI Group believes that this will make a significant contribution to safe, data-driven and tamper-proof agricultural production from farm to fork and is pleased to see another element strengthening EEAG's competitive advantage; particularly in the field of digitalization which is becoming more and more prevalent in the agricultural sector.
ESG Engineering Italia
ESG Engineering Italia is an ESGTI Group Company providing management, engineering and consulting services in the areas of renewable energy, agriculture and innovation
ESG EKO AGRO Group
ESG EKO AGRO Group is an Italian enterprise group of established farm to fork producers, developing a sustainable approach to agriculture, food supply chains and agriphotovoltaics. Operating in the field of AgTech it combines smart farming technologies with ancient farming techniques to ensure a fully sustainable and transparent approach across the supply chain through to the end consumer.
ESGTI AG
ESGTI AG is a Swiss public company, focusing on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) investing. The Company acquires and invests in agribusiness and agritech, infrastructure, green and alternative energy, medical devices, digital health, diagnostics and therapeutics, clean and environmental technologies, AI and machine learning, and big data. ESGTI shares are listed on BX Swiss.
