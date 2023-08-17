17.08.2023 14:11:14

EQS-News: ESGTI AG: ESG Engineering Italia obtains an important patent for an agro-industrial process

EQS-News: ESGTI AG / Key word(s): Patent/ESG
ESGTI AG: ESG Engineering Italia obtains an important patent for an agro-industrial process

17.08.2023 / 14:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ESG Engineering Italia s.r.l., an ESGTI Group company, officially obtained the patent for its "Agroindustrial Integrated Digital Process" on July 20th 2023. The patent protection is granted for 20 years.

This patented process is part of the TAP (Tech Agrarian Protocol), developed together with ESG EKO AGRO Group ("EEAG") - another ESGTI Group company. The process allows the recording and monitoring of all phases of the agricultural process from the producer to the consumer, the agro-energy balance and the environmental parameters of the agricultural production.

The timing of the patent grant coincides with the launch of EEAG's agro-photovoltaic projects, which are also managed by ESG Engineering Italia. ESGTI Group believes that this will make a significant contribution to safe, data-driven and tamper-proof agricultural production from farm to fork and is pleased to see another element strengthening EEAG's competitive advantage; particularly in the field of digitalization which is becoming more and more prevalent in the agricultural sector.

ESG Engineering Italia
ESG Engineering Italia is an ESGTI Group Company providing management, engineering and consulting services in the areas of renewable energy, agriculture and innovation

ESG EKO AGRO Group
ESG EKO AGRO Group is an Italian enterprise group of established farm to fork producers, developing a sustainable approach to agriculture, food supply chains and agriphotovoltaics. Operating in the field of AgTech it combines smart farming technologies with ancient farming techniques to ensure a fully sustainable and transparent approach across the supply chain through to the end consumer.

ESGTI AG
ESGTI AG is a Swiss public company, focusing on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) investing. The Company acquires and invests in agribusiness and agritech, infrastructure, green and alternative energy, medical devices, digital health, diagnostics and therapeutics, clean and environmental technologies, AI and machine learning, and big data. ESGTI shares are listed on BX Swiss.

17.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ESGTI AG
Rothusstrasse 21
6331 Huenenberg
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 366 4031
Fax: +41 44 366 4039
E-mail: investors@esgti.com
Internet: www.esgti.com
ISIN: CH0298294981
WKN: A1409X
Listed: BX
EQS News ID: 1706109

 
End of News EQS News Service

1706109  17.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1706109&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ESGTI AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ESGTI AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ESGTI AG 1,90 -2,56% ESGTI AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend leichter aus dem Handel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Donnerstagshandel leichter. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag schwächer. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag mehrheitlich abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen