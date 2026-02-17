EQS-News: Ethema Health Corporation Partners With B2i Digital as Featured Company to Expand Investor Awareness

EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Partnership Will Showcase Ethema's Growing Network of Substance Use Disorder Treatment Facilities Across Florida and Kentucky

NEW YORK, NY - February 17, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - B2i Digital, Inc. is pleased to announce that Ethema Health Corporation (OTC: GRST) has been named a B2i Digital Featured Company. Ethema Health Corporation is a behavioral healthcare company based in West Palm Beach, Florida, that operates in-patient treatment facilities for substance use disorders across Florida and Kentucky. The company has built its model around developing centers of excellence in addiction treatment for adults.

“We look forward to helping Ethema Health expand its investor awareness through our digital marketing platform and targeted outreach campaigns,” said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital. “The substance use disorder treatment space has strong secular demand drivers, and Ethema’s multi-state operating footprint gives the company room to grow revenue by increasing occupancy across its existing facilities while selectively adding capacity.”

Ethema’s footprint expanded in January 2025 with the acquisition of ARIA Kentucky, adding residential treatment capacity across multiple locations in the state. Combined with its existing Florida operations, including a West Palm Beach facility and a newer Boca Raton location acquired in May 2024, the company now has approximately 400 operationally available beds with a current patient census of approximately 325. The Florida facilities have been operating at near capacity, and the Kentucky operations have been steadily increasing patient census since the acquisition closed.

“Our priority is delivering quality care while growing our operations in Florida and Kentucky,” said Shawn Leon, President and CEO of Ethema Health Corporation. “Partnering with B2i Digital allows us to reach a broader audience of investors who are following the behavioral health sector as we continue to scale our business.”

Total revenue for 2025 is expected to be reported as $19.5 million, an increase of 225% over 2024. The company expects continued revenue growth as it brings additional dormant facilities online and increases occupancy across the platform.

About B2i Digital, Inc.

B2i Digital, Inc. is a capital markets positioning and investor connectivity platform serving growth-stage public companies. Through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs, B2i Digital helps management teams sharpen their capital markets narrative and engage directly with active investors across the investor conference ecosystem.

Acting as The Capital Markets Matchmaker?, B2i Digital leverages a proprietary network of more than 1.5 million capital markets participants and a curated email distribution of more than 100,000 investors and industry professionals to move companies from marketing to meaningful investor meetings. Its approach, captured in the mantra From Marketing to Meetings?, reflects a focus on measurable investor engagement. Founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer David Shapiro, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City.

B2i Digital Contact Information:



David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

https://b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com

About Ethema Health Corporation

Ethema Health Corporation (OTC: GRST) operates in the behavioral healthcare space, specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. Ethema developed a unique style of treatment over the last decade and has had much success with in-patient treatment for adults. Ethema will continue to develop world-class programs and techniques for North America. For more information, you can visit our website at www.ethemahealth.com.

Contact Information:



Ethema Health Corporation

shawn@ethemahealth.com

www.ethemahealth.com

Text to 416-500-0020

