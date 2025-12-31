Greenestone Healthcare Aktie

Greenestone Healthcare für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DUR9 / ISIN: US29764P1093

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
31.12.2025 21:19:12

EQS-News: Ethema Terminates LOI

EQS-News: Ethema Health Corporation / Key word(s): Financial
Ethema Terminates LOI

31.12.2025 / 21:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - December 31, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Ethema Health Corporation (OTC: GRST) (“Ethema” “GRST” or the “Company”), and Addiction Recovery Care LLC (“Vendor”) have mutually agreed not to move forward with the partnership previously announced on October 22, 2025. The Letter of Intent (“LOI”)  has been terminated by both parties.  

Mr. Shawn Leon, Company CEO, reported, “We look forward to the year ahead and expect to continue growing our businesses in Florida and Kentucky and to continue serving our clients and the communities we operate in.”

About Ethema Health Corporation

Ethema Health Corporation (OTC: GRST) operates in the behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. Ethema developed a unique style of treatment over the last decade and has had much success with in-patient treatment for adults. Ethema will continue to develop world class programs and techniques for North America. For more information you can visit our website at www.ethemahealth.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.  You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.  Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For information please contact:
Ethema Health Corporation
shawn@ethemahealth.com     
Text to 416-500-0020
Twitter @healthethema 

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Ethema Health Corporation

31.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Ethema Health Corporation
United States
ISIN: US29764P1093
EQS News ID: 2253346

 
End of News EQS News Service

2253346  31.12.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Greenestone Healthcare Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Greenestone Healthcare Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Greenestone Healthcare Corp Registered Shs 0,00 0,00% Greenestone Healthcare Corp Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:08 2025: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien
20:51 4. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
30.12.25 2025: So schnitten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr ab
28.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzter Handel vor Silvester: ATX beendet letzten Börsentag 2025 mit Rekord -- DAX schließt fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Dienstag deutliche Gewinne. Der DAX präsentierte sich ebenfalls fester.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen