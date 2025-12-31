EQS-News: Ethema Terminates LOI

EQS-News: Ethema Health Corporation / Key word(s): Financial

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - December 31, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Ethema Health Corporation (OTC: GRST) (“Ethema” “GRST” or the “Company”), and Addiction Recovery Care LLC (“Vendor”) have mutually agreed not to move forward with the partnership previously announced on October 22, 2025. The Letter of Intent (“LOI”) has been terminated by both parties.

Mr. Shawn Leon, Company CEO, reported, “We look forward to the year ahead and expect to continue growing our businesses in Florida and Kentucky and to continue serving our clients and the communities we operate in.”

About Ethema Health Corporation

Ethema Health Corporation (OTC: GRST) operates in the behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. Ethema developed a unique style of treatment over the last decade and has had much success with in-patient treatment for adults. Ethema will continue to develop world class programs and techniques for North America. For more information you can visit our website at www.ethemahealth.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For information please contact:

Ethema Health Corporation

shawn@ethemahealth.com

Text to 416-500-0020

Twitter @healthethema

